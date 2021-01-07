Fibre-Rich Foods: Eating More Vegetables, Dal, Whole Grains May Lower Depression Risk - Study

Dietary fibre also helps manage weight and healthy gut.

Fibre is one of the building blocks of a healthy body. An important nutrient in a well-balanced diet, dietary fibre is credited for promoting digestion, metabolism, weight loss et al. Fibre, as per experts, is also responsible for lowering the risk of diabetes and heart-related issues. Adding to the benefits of this essential component, a new study finds a link between fibre and reduced risk of depression, especially in premenopausal women. The findings were published in the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)- Menopause.





Depression is a major concern for people world-wide. World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates more than 264 million people across the globe suffer from this serious mental health condition. Studies have further stated that depression is more prevalent in women, compared to men. And according to a research, published in the Journal of Psychiatry and Neuroscience, hormonal changes in women, particularly during puberty, prior to menstruation, following pregnancy and at pre-menopause, suggests that female hormonal fluctuations may be a trigger for depression.

Hormonal changes during menopause may lead to depression.





Dietary Fibre For Depression | Benefits Of Dietary Fibre:

While antidepressants are often criticised by many for treating depression, this new study looks into a natural way reduce the risk of this condition. "Lifestyle interventions, including diet, exercise, and mindfulness, may help to reduce the risk for depression," read an official statement.





The researchers observed more than 5,800 women of various ages. They evaluated the relation between dietary fibre and depression in pre and post-menopausal women. As per the findings, there's an inverse relation between the two where intake of more fibre in your daily diet is linked to decreased risk in premenopausal women. However, post-menopausal women don't benefit much from increased fibre intake.





"This study highlights an important link between dietary fiber intake and depression, but the direction of the association is unclear in this observational study, such that women with better mental health may have had a healthier diet and consumed more fiber, or a higher dietary fiber intake may have contributed to improved brain health by modulating the gut microbiome or some combination." said Dr. Stephanie Faubion, NAMS medical director.





"What we eat has a profound effect on the gut microbiome which appears to play a key role in health and disease," added Dr. Faubion.





Considering this, we say, include adequate amount of fibre in your daily diet for an overall healthy mind and body.





5 amazing sources of dietary fibres, as per British Nutrition Foundation, are:





Whole grains

Fruits

Vegetables

Legumes, beans and pulses

Nuts and seeds

Always remember, you are what you eat!





(Note: The food tips are not a part of the study.)







