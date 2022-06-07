If you enjoy munching during train journeys, then we are sure you love those foods served in the express trains. Railway-style chicken curry, railway cutlet and more - each of these dishes has something very unique about the flavours and aroma, making us fall for it time and again. However, this often gets problematic for people indulging in Jain food or Sattvik bhojan (without onion and garlic). They either carry enough food from home or end up eating almost nothing. To make travel easy for such people, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has taken an initiative to serve Sattvik Bhojan in trains. Reportedly, IRCTC has joined hands with Govinda's Restaurant at Delhi's International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) temple to delivery pure veg food to the passengers on-board.





According to a recently released statement, IRCTC stated that passengers can now stop worrying about getting sattvik food while travelling. Instead, they can directly order it from Govinda's Restaurant through IRCTC's e-catering service. IRCTC has begun this service for people boarding trains from or travelling via Delhi's Nizamuddin Railway Station. From Maharaja thali and biryanis to dim sums and noodles, you will get it all through this service.





Earlier during Chaitra Navratri in April 2022, IRCTC offered special sattvik vrat thali for the passengers observing vrat on-board. This special thali included no garlic, on onion and was prepared with sendha namak. Click here to know what all the thali included.

Last year, IRCTC also collaborated with Sattvik Council of India to offer certified veg food in trains to religious sites in India. Click here to know more.