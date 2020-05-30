Summer Diet: Beat The Heat With This Quick Watermelon-Mint Drink (Recipe Inside)

Watermelon mint slush can be prepared at home in a jiffy.

Highlights Watermelon is one of the most loved summer fruits

It comes loaded with health benefits besides keeping us hydrated

Here is a wonderful watermelon slush recipe that you can try at home

Summers are here and it is time to indulge in some cool and juicy seasonal fruits. From mangoes to pineapples, the fruit carts are filled with several yummy summer treats — one of them is watermelon. You all can surely relate to the satisfaction of having a wedge of cool watermelon in a scorching hot day! Other than having it as is, watermelon can also be used to make several appetising coolers and desserts. On that note, watermelon-based drinks are ideal to bring respite during this season.





Here is an easy summer cooler recipe — watermelon-mint slush — that can be prepared in a jiffy. Other than its soothing taste, this drink can also be beneficial for us during the summers.





Benefits Of Watermelon-Mint Slush:

Watermelons have 92 percent water by weight, which helps us to keep hydrated during this season. It is also packed with vitamin A and C, with a modest amount of potassium. The vitamin C-content in the fruit helps to strengthen the immunity. Watermelon is rich in lycopene (that gives the red colour to the fruit) and is good for eye and heart health.





(Also Read: Include These 5 Watermelon-Based Recipes In Your Daily Diet To Shed Those Extra Kilos)

Mint, which is used in the drink, is also rich in vitamin C and antioxidants that help to flush out the toxins from our body. Summer season brings several digestion-related issues along. Mint is known for breaking down food faster and is great for smooth digestion.





Here's The Recipe For Watermelon-Mint Slush:

Ingredients:





Watermelon- 2 cups (cubes)





Mint leaves- 5-6





Lemon- 1





Crushed ice- a little less than half cup





Sugar- if needed





Method:





Step 1. Deseed the watermelon and put it in a juicer.





Step 2. Wash the mint leaves and add to it. Now blend the two together.





Step 3. Add crushed ice and lemon juice. Make sure there's no seed in the blend. Add sugar in this step, if needed. Blend again.





Step 4. Pour the slush in a margarita glass and garnish with a few finely chopped watermelon slices, a mint lead and a lemon wedge.





Watermelon-mint slush also works as a perfect welcome drink for guests during the summers. Prepare it at home today and relish!







