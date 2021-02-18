Indian Cooking Tips: How To Make Korri Gassi - A Chicken Curry From Karnataka (See Recipe)

Highlights South India boasts of many scrumptious chicken curries

Think of spicy, robust curries and North Indian cuisine would immediately cloud the mind. While there is a lot to explore amid the nuances of each regional cuisine in India, a bowl of yummy chicken curry still manages to take over every dinner table. From yummy kadai chicken and creamy butter chicken to spicy Amritsari chicken masala, one is bound to be spoilt with choice. And if that's not all, the south Indian region dishes out some of the spiciest curries of all. The fiery masalas of Chettinad curry or the generous use of Guntur chilli in Andhra cuisine, there is so much that simmers in the local pots of south India!





Karnataka is another place that offers a wide range of delicacies much beyond idli, dosas and vadas. It might be known as a predominantly vegetarian region but if you go deep down towards the coastline of Karnataka, you'll find a shift in staples with a bounty of exotic local ingredients put to use to dish out some scrumptious curries. One such chicken delicacy is 'Korri Gassi' from the coast of Mangalore in the southern region of Karnataka. While 'Kori' simply translates to chicken, 'gassi' means curry. Bathed in the flavours of tangy tamarind and a mix of fresh homemade masala made of red chillies, mustard, peppercorn, fenugreek, garlic, cumin and more, Kori Gassi is a delight to relish with rice.

(Also Read: 13 Best Indian Chicken Curry Recipes)





How To Make Korri Gassi | Korri Gassi Recipe

Mangalorean cuisine uses coconut generously in its dishes and this chicken curry being a signature one from the cuisine is no different. It uses a fresh ground masala that is sautéed with onion curry leaves, tomatoes, curry cut chicken, coconut milk and tamarind paste. It is cooked for about 10 minutes, topped with coriander leaves and serve hot. While the ground masala lends a fiery base to the curry with spices such as fennel seeds, fenugreek, red chilli and peppercorns, the creamy coconut milk balances it.





Find the full recipe of Korri Gassi here.





It goes well with rice or rice crepes for a wholesome meal.





Try this Karnataka chicken curry at home for your next meal and share the experience with us in the comments section below.







