How To Make Butter Chicken With Leftover Tandoori Chicken - Easy Recipe Inside

Butter chicken was invented in 1958 at the iconic restaurant Moti Mahal in Delhi.

Mention chicken curry to a foodie and the first thing that pops in the mind is the mighty butter chicken or chicken makhani! No matter how many exotic curries we might try, the aroma of butter chicken will always make us drool. Be it the creamy texture or the rich spices or the buttery-tomato flavour, butter chicken spells decadence. There's a reason why the menu of every north Indian restaurant across the globe is incomplete without this buttery goodness! Tender chicken chunks marinated in a spice mix, cooked in a flavourful creamy curry brimming with tomatoes, has won the hearts of foodies across the globe.





But did you know that the popular chicken curry, invented in 1958 at the iconic restaurant Moti Mahal in Delhi, can also be recreated in your own kitchen? Yes, of course, we know that because there are countless butter chicken recipes on the internet, but all of them may take hours of marination before the actual cooking process. But if you've got some leftover tandoori chicken or tikkas, here we have a stellar chicken makhani recipe with an extra dose of creaminess that is quick, easy and fuss-free.





Butter chicken has won hearts all over the world.

How To Make Butter Chicken Under 30 Minutes

This chicken makhani recipe is perhaps one of the easiest you'll come across since it literally doesn't take more than about 30 minutes. All you need is some chicken tikka or malai kebabs, toss them in a creamy, rich, tomato-based sauce. The makhani or buttery gravy is made by sauteing onions, ginger, green chillies and garam masala together in a mix of tomato puree and fresh tomatoes along with dollops of butter and cream! That's it, your piping hot butter chicken is ready in a jiffy!

Find the full recipe of chicken malai makhni here.





You can pair it with butter naan, roti or rice for an irresistibly delicious and wholesome meal.





