Aloe Vera For Diabetes: Benefits And 5 Ways To Include Aloe Vera In Your Diabetes Diet

Include aloe vera in your daily diet to enjoy its benefits to the fullest

Highlights Aloe vera may help control blood glucose level.

Alongside, aloe vera also helps lose weight and burn fats.

We bring some interesting ideas to include aloe vera in diet.

Aloe vera is one of the most prized ingredients in the world of traditional medical practice. The benefits of this green cactus-looking plant are no secret to us. Also referred to as ghritakumari in Hindi, this plant today makes an important ingredient for the health and beauty industry. Ranging from creams, lotions and serum to juices, supplements and more - aloe vera is found in almost everything we use. However, aloe vera, in its natural form, has been a part of Ayurveda since eons. Easily grown everywhere, this mid-sized plant is a treasure trove of nutrients. A scoop of this gelatinous goodness is enough to rev up metabolism, promote weight loss and boost skin and hair health. In fact, there's nothing better than consuming home-grown aloe vera gel for overall healthy living and nourishment.





But did you know that aloe vera is great for the diabetics too?! Yes, several studies from around the world suggest that aloe vera gel contains compounds like lectins, mannans and anthraquinones, which may help control blood glucose level in people with diabetes. It is also known to safeguard and repair the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas.





Also Read: Weight Loss: Have This Powerful Bedtime Drink To Shed Your Belly Fat Fast

Aloe Vera For Diabetes | Health Benefits Of Aloe Vera:

According to a study, published in the Journal of Traditional and Complementary Medicine, consuming aloe vera gel may help control diabetes and achieve better fasting blood glucose levels.





Another study, published in the journal Physiotherapy Research, stated that the pulp of aloe vera leaves, devoid of the gel, can be beneficial in treating non-insulin-dependent diabetes.





Leg wounds and ulcer are some common complications in diabetes. Diabetics are known to take longer time heal. According to diabetes.co.uk, aloe vera gel is linked to "decreased swelling and faster healing of wound injuries".





Considering the above factors, we bring some interesting ideas to naturally include aloe vera in your daily diet.





Here Are 5 Interesting Ideas To Include Aloe Vera In Your Diet:

Aloe vera tea:

Aloe vera tea can be considered one of the healthiest ways to start your day with. All you need to do is scrape some gel from a mid-sized aloe vera leaf and stir in a hot cup of green tea.





Aloe vera smoothie:





You may add a scoop or two aloe vera gel in your breakfast smoothie and make it healthier.





Aloe vera juice:

One of the most popular ways of consuming aloe vera, this juice can easily be made at home. All you need to do is, stir some aloe vera gel in a glass of water, along with salt, roasted jeera and mint leaves and pour it in a tall glass and relish.





Also Read: Aloe Vera For Cold: How To Make Aloe Vera Juice To Combat Cold, Cough And Flu





Aloe vera salad:

You may also enjoy aloe vera gel in form of salad. Take some gel, fruits and vegetables of your choice and mix. Drizzle some olive oil, lemon juice and salt-black pepper on the salad and indulge.





Aloe vera sabzi:

The ones who like all things spicy, they can also make delicious aloe vera sabzi with the leaves. All you need to do is scrape the prickly edges and cut the leaves into bite-sized cubes and steam. Then prepare gravy of your choice and add the aloe vera cubes in it and mix. Serve this aloe vera sabzi hot with roti or paratha, for a wholesome meal.





Include aloe vera in your daily diet and enjoy its benefits to the fullest. But always remember, moderation is the key!











Promoted

(Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)













