They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but those who have to put it together every day while keeping in mind the time crunch know the real struggle. Thinking of new ideas, preparing the ingredients and finally cooking it, breakfast do take a chunk of your time right at the start of the day, prompting many of us to skip it altogether. Skipping breakfast has been linked to weight-gain and fluctuations in blood sugar levels. Fortunately, there are many of our classic dishes that are not that cumbersome to cook. Here are some easy North Indian breakfast recipes that spell indulgence each time without making you sweat all day.





Try These 6 Easy North Indian Breakfast Recipes For Busy Mornings





1. Sooji Besan Cheela





Cheela is a savoury pancake like dish that could be made with a combination of batters. This cheela comes with goodness of besan and sooji. Sooji or rava lends a delicious crispness to the cheela. This super quick recipe is so delicious, that you would be making it again and again. Here's a fabulous recipe you have been looking for.





Cheela is a thin, crepe like dish

2. Palak Puri





Puffy, crispy and green, these palak puris are popular across North India is parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi. A hit among both kids and grown-ups alike, these puris can make spinach desirable for kids. You can pair these rich puris with just a bowl of curd or pickle and you are good to go. Click here for the recipe.





3. Gobhi Paratha





Breakfast with parathas? Can't happen, won't happen! From aloo, gobhi, paneer to chicken, is there anything we haven't tried stuffing in our parathas. Some of us have even tried quirky fillings like avocado and chocolate! This gobhi paratha is a classic North Indian recipe that is ideal for those looking for something feisty. Click here for the recipe.





Gobhi paratha is one of the most classic breakfasts of India





4. Masala Anda Bhurji





Botched up your scrambled eggs? No Problem. Toss up your eggs with some freshly chopped veggies, green chillies and herbs. Pair this scintillating side dish with toasted bread or parathas for a wholesome breakfast. Thank us later. Click here for the recipe.





5. Oats Dalia





Dalia may not have the best reputation, especially among your little fussy-eaters, but all of us know just how healthy and wholesome this porridge-like dish is. There are countless ways to make your dailya more appealing. Trick is to load it with all your favourite items. This ingenious recipe comes with the goodness of sweet oatmeal. Click here for the high protein recipe.





6. Bread Pakoda





Some days call for an indulgent start. Like these home-made bread pakodas, sans poor quality oil and ingredients. Cut some fine slices of bread, dip them in spicy besan batter and fry until crispy and golden. Sprinkle some chaat masala on top, and serve them with chutney or dip of your choice. There, there, we saw you slurping. Here's the recipe you have looking for.





Try these recipes and let us know your favourites in the comments section below.







