10 Best Vegetarian Chinese Recipes You'd Love To Prepare At Home

Sarika Rana | Updated: May 10, 2018 14:19 IST
These amazingly delicious vegetarian Chinese balls loaded with veggies will perfectly cater to all your snack cravings and leave you wanting for more. This quick and easy dish made with cabbage, carrot, spring onion, capsicum, ginger, garlic, corn flour, maida, et al can be enjoyed with fried rice and noodles.
One of the easiest vegetarian Chinese recipes is fried rice. Load the rice with lots of veggies like carrot, capsicum, cabbage, spring onion, et al and make it super tasty. Go on, it is super quick to make too.
Honey chili potato can be added to any party food menu and is a sure-shot paradise for potato lovers. Made with fried potatoes, honey and chili sauce, this snack is crunchy, flavourful and irresistible.
Noodles tossed with sautéed vegetables and seasoned to perfection. This vegetarian Chinese recipe makes for a dish that can be paired with vegetable manchurian. Also, this recipe comes with a twist, so do try.
5. East West Spring Rolls Recipe
Infused with a range of flavours, crisp vegetarian spring rolls are stuffed with cheese, bell peppers and sundried tomatoes. It is served with a basil dip made with olives, parmesan, mayonnaise and a hint of garlic. Mouth-watering much?
6. Stir Fried Tofu With Rice Recipe
An easy vegetarian Chinese recipe laden with soya sauce that helps flavour it up. It makes for an interesting mix of lemon grass, shallots, red onion, chili paste, et al. This one's surely a perfect dish for vegans.
7. Shiitake Fried Rice With Water Chestnuts Recipe
If you are a mushroom lover, then this vegetarian Chinese recipe is for you. Shiitake mushrooms, green chilies and water chestnuts stir fried with celery and topped with seasoning is exactly what you want for a perfect snack.
8. Wok Tossed Veggies In Honey And Black Bean Glaze Recipe
Healthy vegetables tossed in with chestnuts, mushrooms, black bean and garlic paste; this vegetarian Chinese recipe is exactly what food paradise is made of.
9. Vegetable Manchow Soup Recipe
What's a Chinese dish without soup? Savour the hot and spicy flavours of this Chinese vegetable manchow soup that wouldn't take much of your time.
If you thought this one's a tough recipe, then you are wrong. Saucy vegetables topped with crisp fried noodles; this one's going to leave you asking for more.
So what are you waiting for? Make some amazing vegetarian Chinese dishes and impress your family and guests and even your tummy!