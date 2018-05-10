10 Best Vegetarian Chinese Recipes You'd Love To Prepare At Home

Highlights If you are a Chinese food lover, you'd know how amazing delicacies are

Chinese food is more influenced by Indian palates

You can now spot tiny Chinese vans, cafes and thelas selling these dishes

we are referring to the Indianised version of the Chinese cuisine . The addition of extravagant flavours in schezwan rice, noodles, vegetable and paneer make the Indo-Chinese delicacies special. Interestingly, no Chinese person would be able to identify these dishes as their own, most of which appear to be made from a mix of soya sauce, chili sauce, tomato ketchup and schezwan sauce. These dishes developed right here in our country only to satisfy our palates that love hot and spicy food. Authentic or not, the food has definitely grasped our taste buds and refuses to let go. You can now spot tiny Chinese vans, cafes and even thelas selling off those amazing hakka noodles and manchurians; and we must say; they are to die for. There are numerous vegetarian Indo-Chinese recipes that have become quite the superstars of the country. We suggest 10 best vegetarian Chinese recipes that you'd love to try making at home. You can totally thank us later.

1. Veg Manchurian Recipe

Recipe by NDTV Food

These amazingly delicious vegetarian Chinese balls loaded with veggies will perfectly cater to all your snack cravings and leave you wanting for more. This quick and easy dish made with cabbage, carrot, spring onion, capsicum, ginger, garlic, corn flour, maida, et al can be enjoyed with fried rice and noodles.

2. Veg Fried Rice Recipe

Recipe by NDTV Food

One of the easiest vegetarian Chinese recipes is fried rice. Load the rice with lots of veggies like carrot, capsicum, cabbage, spring onion, et al and make it super tasty. Go on, it is super quick to make too.

3. Honey Chilli Potato Recipe

Recipe by NDTV Food

Honey chili potato can be added to any party food menu and is a sure-shot paradise for potato lovers. Made with fried potatoes, honey and chili sauce, this snack is crunchy, flavourful and irresistible.



4. Quick Noodles Recipe

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Noodles tossed with sautéed vegetables and seasoned to perfection. This vegetarian Chinese recipe makes for a dish that can be paired with vegetable manchurian. Also, this recipe comes with a twist, so do try.

5. East West Spring Rolls Recipe

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Infused with a range of flavours, crisp vegetarian spring rolls are stuffed with cheese, bell peppers and sundried tomatoes. It is served with a basil dip made with olives, parmesan, mayonnaise and a hint of garlic. Mouth-watering much?



6. Stir Fried Tofu With Rice Recipe

Recipe by Chef Aditya Bal

An easy vegetarian Chinese recipe laden with soya sauce that helps flavour it up. It makes for an interesting mix of lemon grass, shallots, red onion, chili paste, et al. This one's surely a perfect dish for vegans.

7. Shiitake Fried Rice With Water Chestnuts Recipe

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

If you are a mushroom lover, then this vegetarian Chinese recipe is for you. Shiitake mushrooms, green chilies and water chestnuts stir fried with celery and topped with seasoning is exactly what you want for a perfect snack.



8. Wok Tossed Veggies In Honey And Black Bean Glaze Recipe

Recipe by Chef Vicky Ratnani

Healthy vegetables tossed in with chestnuts, mushrooms, black bean and garlic paste; this vegetarian Chinese recipe is exactly what food paradise is made of.

9. Vegetable Manchow Soup Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

What's a Chinese dish without soup? Savour the hot and spicy flavours of this Chinese vegetable manchow soup that wouldn't take much of your time.



10. Vegetable Chopsuey Recipe

Recipe by Chef Niru Gupta

If you thought this one's a tough recipe, then you are wrong. Saucy vegetables topped with crisp fried noodles; this one's going to leave you asking for more.

So what are you waiting for? Make some amazing vegetarian Chinese dishes and impress your family and guests and even your tummy!