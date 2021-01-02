Chicken Recipes: 9 Chicken Recipes That Taste Even Better In Winter

Chicken snacks are a hit with everyone

It is difficult to imagine a feast with at least good chicken preparation. It often happens that you may plan the most exquisite spread yet you'd see the crowding happening only around that one chicken dish which has also become the talking point of the party. Fiery hot or crunchy, juicy or crispy, mild or rich, chicken preparations are bound to impress in any avatar.





A good source of lean protein, chicken is one food that unites both dieters and non-dieters. Did you know eating chicken could give fulfil your daily protein requirement to a great extent? Protein is helpful in building muscle, check weight-gain and is good for your skin, hair and nails too.





While we can savour chicken at any time of the day, there are some preparations that taste even more wonderful during winters, and some that are specially made during this chilly weather. We have compiled some of our favourites in this list, have a look.





1. Methi Chicken





Desi winter staple methi or fenugreek leaves and a bunch of rustic spices come together to make this chicken delicacy an unforgettable experience. Rich and comforting at the same time, it is that ideal lunch recipe you have been looking for all this while. Click here for recipe.





2. Potato Chicken Stew





There is something about cold and languid winter days and hot stews that soothes us instantly. This stew is replete with common kitchen ingredients and lots of nostalgia, a must-try. Click here for recipe.

Chickens stew is a winter delight





3. Chicken Malai Seekh Kabab





Melt-in-mouth kebab with creamy and flavourful undertones. These seekh kebabs are a scintillating mix of spices you don't want to miss. Click here for recipe.





4. Chicken Popcorn





Chilly evenings like these call for something crispy, crunchy, and memorable. Chicken chunks rolled in cornflour, eggs, red chilli powder, bread crumbs, fried till golden. There, we saw you slurping. Click here for recipe.





This crackling recipe is a party favourite





5. Chicken 65





This South Indian starter is ideal for your hot, spicy, greasy cravings, the sharp undertones of curry patta make this delish preparation super wholesome. Click here for recipe.





6. Dragon Fire Wings





Inspired by the dragons of GOT, these fire wings promise ‘plot-twist' of a good kind. Serve them in a party or intimate gathering and watch your guests lap up to it in no time. Click here for recipe.





Chicken wings are incredibly easy to make





7. Chicken Nimbu Dhaniya Ka Shorba





This fresh and zingy soup is just what you need to ward off the winter blues. Brace yourself for a delish punch of flavour and fragrance. Click here for recipe.





8. Chicken Korma





This Mughlai marvel cooked with chicken tossed up in generous amounts of spices and yogurt. This rich and creamy fare goes best with breads like naan, sheermal or paratha. Click here for recipe.





9. Chicken And Mushroom Lasagna





Juicy bits of chicken with chunky mushrooms all layered in between cheesy pasta sheets, with choice herbs and tangy sauces. A comforting delight inside-out! Click here for recipe.





lasagna with garlic bread





Inspired much? Then what are you waiting for, gather all the ingredients and start cooking? Do not forget to tell us which recipe you enjoyed the best.







