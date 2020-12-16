Eating Avocado Is Good For Your Gut (Study); 5 Fun Ways To Include Avocado In Your Diet

The exotic avocado has made it to the headlines for all the good reasons. It is one fatty fruit that people just can't stop gushing about. The rich texture and unique taste have made avocado a popular ingredient in several salad, dip and smoothie recipes. Besides being popular in the world of cooking, it is also accredited for the extensive health benefiting properties. From promoting weight loss to boosting eye health - this superfood spells goodness. As per consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, "Avocadoes are loaded with fat; yet it is one of the healthiest foods you can add to your daily diet."





Adding to its health benefits, a team of researchers at the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environment Sciences, University of Illinois, found that including avocado in daily diet may also help improve our overall gut health. The study was published in the Journal of Nutrition.





Avocadoes are a storehouse of fibre that not only keeps you full for long, but also impacts our metabolism. However, earlier "we did not know how it influences the gut microbes, and the metabolites the microbes produce," stated Sharon Thompson, a graduate student in the Division of Nutritional Sciences at U of I and lead author on the paper.





The researchers conducted a study on 163 adults with overweight or obesity, aged between 25 and 45 years of age. They were given one meal per day as a replacement for any of the three major meals of the day- breakfast, lunch and dinner. While one group ate avocado with each meal, other group did not include the fruit in their diet. It was a 12-week study where the blood, urine and faecal samples of the participants were studied.

It was found that people who ate an avocado a day had a greater abundance of gut microbes that break down fibre and produce metabolites that support gut health.





"They also had greater microbial diversity compared to people who did not receive the avocado meals", read a report on the college website.





Considering all the factors, if you are planning to include this healthy fruit in your daily diet, then we have some amazing food ideas for you.





Here're 5 Fun Ways To Add Avocado To Your Diet (Recipe Inside):

Avocado Smoothie

What's better than a wholesome bowl of smoothie to start your day with! It is quick and easy to make and keeps you full for long. Keeping this in mind, we bring an avocado smoothie recipe that also includes the goodness of banana, walnut, matcha powder in it. Click here for recipe.





Poached Eggs With Spicy Avocado

Another popular breakfast food, poached eggs just got healthier and tastier with this amazing recipe. Alongside the desi-style egg, it also adds spicy avocado, walnut and cheese in the recipe. Click here for recipe.





Avocado-Chia Seeds Pudding

Imagine adding the nutritious avocado in an already-healthy chia seeds pudding bowl! The combination just spells goodness. Here's the detailed recipe of avocado-chia seeds pudding that can be a great food option to satiate your sweet cravings without any guilt. Click here for recipe.





Avocado Hummus

Hummus needs no separate introduction. It is quick and easy to make and provides you with your daily protein fix (thanks to the chickpeas). Taking the benefits a step ahead, here's a recipe that includes superfood avocado in it. Click here for the avocado hummus recipe.





Avocado Chicken Kebabs

We all love kebabs and there's no two ways about it. Here's a juicy and succulent chicken kebab recipe that also includes the taste, texture and goodness of avocado - making the dish ideal for both dieters and non-dieters. Click here for recipes.





(Note: The food tips are not a part of the study)







