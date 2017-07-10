Benefits of Breastfeeding for Both Mothers and Newborns

NDTV Food Desk | Updated: July 10, 2017 16:13 IST
It is said that no food can replace mother's milk as it makes for a unique nutritional source for the baby. It has the perfect mix of vitamins, proteins and fat. Breastfeeding is not only imperative for a baby's healthy, but is a healthy practice for the mothers as well. According to a study, Breastfeeding has the potential to reduce the long-term risk of developing Type 2 diabetes among women with gestational diabetes, and is a cost-effective intervention. The findings revealed that breastfeeding can alter the maternal metabolism to protect against diabetes.
1. Quickens the Digestion Process in Babies
Breastfed babies are generally lesser prone to constipation because mother's milk is easily digestible and does not take time to pass through their system.
2. Lesser Dental Problems in Babies
Breastmilk has good amount of calcium that helps in keeping the child's teeth strong as they grow. The sucking while feeding helps them grow better.
3. Babies are Lesser Prone to Infections
Breastmilk has anti-bacterial properties which help build the baby's immunity, further making them lesser prone to infections.
4. Weight Loss in Mothers
While breastfeeding, mothers tend to lose on to calories, which further help them lose weight. It is said that it takes approximately 20 calories to produce one ounce of milk.
5. Reduces Risks of Cancer in Mothers
In a study reported by Reuters, experts have linked breastfeeding with lower risk of endometrial cancer. Breastfeeding and early lactation have previously been linked with lowering the risk of breast cancer in women.
6. Increases Bond between the Two
Breastfeeding is the closest bond a parent shares with their offspring. The mother promises it all the nutrition and care, both inside and outside the womb.