Benefits of Breastfeeding for Both Mothers and Newborns

   |  Updated: July 10, 2017 16:13 IST

Highlights
  • Motherhood is one of the most crucial parts of a womans life
  • Breastfeeding is the foremost food fed to the baby
  • Mothers should breastfeed their offsprings for the first six months
Motherhood is one of the most crucial parts of a woman's life, considering she has to take care of both, herself and her newborn's health. Once the baby enters the new world it is growing up in, it depends on its mother's milk for all the nourishment in the first few months. Breastfeeding is the foremost food fed to the baby until it starts to feed on solid foods. According to the experts, mothers should compulsorily breastfeed their offsprings for the first six months and then introduce them to solid foods.

It is said that no food can replace mother's milk as it makes for a unique nutritional source for the baby. It has the perfect mix of vitamins, proteins and fat. Breastfeeding is not only imperative for a baby's healthy, but is a healthy practice for the mothers as well. According to a study, Breastfeeding has the potential to reduce the long-term risk of developing Type 2 diabetes among women with gestational diabetes, and is a cost-effective intervention. The findings revealed that breastfeeding can alter the maternal metabolism to protect against diabetes.

Let us look at how is breastfeeding beneficial for babies and their mothers in the longer run:

1. Quickens the Digestion Process in Babies



Breastfed babies are generally lesser prone to constipation because mother's milk is easily digestible and does not take time to pass through their system.



2. Lesser Dental Problems in Babies



Breastmilk has good amount of calcium that helps in keeping the child's teeth strong as they grow. The sucking while feeding helps them grow better.



3. Babies are Lesser Prone to Infections



Breastmilk has anti-bacterial properties which help build the baby's immunity, further making them lesser prone to infections.



4. Weight Loss in Mothers



While breastfeeding, mothers tend to lose on to calories, which further help them lose weight. It is said that it takes approximately 20 calories to produce one ounce of milk.



5. Reduces Risks of Cancer in Mothers



In a study reported by Reuters, experts have linked breastfeeding with lower risk of endometrial cancer. Breastfeeding and early lactation have previously been linked with lowering the risk of breast cancer in women.



6. Increases Bond between the Two



Breastfeeding is the closest bond a parent shares with their offspring. The mother promises it all the nutrition and care, both inside and outside the womb.



