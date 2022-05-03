The summer season brings lots of fruits and vegetables with it. But during this weather, we hardly feel like having anything heavy or spicy. These foods in the heat can often make us feel acidic or leave a heavy feeling in the stomach. So, it's best to keep your meals light and healthy during this time. However, if you are unsure what all light recipes can be cooked, let us help you out! Here we bring you some unique summer recipes that will be easy on your stomach. These recipes are easy to make and delicious! And the best part is that they don't even require much time to cook. With the use of your everyday ingredients, these special summer dishes will indeed become a routine part of your menu! Check out the recipes below:

Summer Recipes That Will Be Easy On The Stomach

Kadhi is one of the simplest recipes to make. A few spices mixed with besan and buttermilk - this dish is ideal for this heat. You can either have it with some rotis or even rice. The best part about this recipe is that there is not one but many ways to make a kadhi. However, if you want to keep it light, we recommend trying out the Rajasthani kadhi.

Looking for an appetiser? Try making this kurkuri dahi tikki! This tikki is made with a mix of hung curd, light spices and some veggies of your choice. In this recipe, you can choose to pan-fry it instead of deep-frying. It will be perfectly crisp from the outside and soft from the inside.

Bottle gourd is one of those green vegetables that aren't particularly popular, but you're sure to win over a few new lovers with this unique twist. A delicacy you must try is a blanched bottle gourd marinated in lime, packed with cottage cheese, and baked wonderfully.

If this is your first time hearing about this delicacy, trust us when we say that these dumplings are delicious and nutritious. This popular breakfast meal in South India is created with two types of dal, spices and then steamed until perfectly cooked.





This incredibly tangy dal recipe will boost your dal chawal game up a notch. Toor dal is used in this dish, which is cooked with various Indian spices and fresh mango before being tempered with red chillies, curry leaves, and mustard seeds.

Cucumber is one of those items found in almost any local market. So, why not give it a fresh look and turn it into soup? This soup dish is simple to make and uses common ingredients. It will take only 10 minutes to prepare.

7. Allahabadi Tehri

This meal is distinguished by its bright yellow colour, and the aromatic spices used to flavour plain rice. Tehri is a delicious and simple dinner that can be prepared in no time. You can even add veggies of your choice to amp up its taste!











Try out these recipes yourself, and let us know which one was your favourite!