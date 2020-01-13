Reducing Food Intake From Aluminium Packaging May Minimise Potential Health Risk

People can try alternating products and brands to cut down on aluminium intake

Do you wrap your food in aluminium foils? You may want to look for other alternatives. According to a latest research reducing consumption of food kept in aluminium packaging may slash potential health risks. The researchers said that a high intake of aluminium compounds may result in neurotoxic developmental disorders as well as cause damage to the kidneys, liver and bones.







For the study, the BFR: Federal Institute for Risk Assessment in Germany examined populations aluminium intake from food with the help of latest consumption and concentration data.





The consumption data are collected through consumer surveys and provide information on which foods and how much of them are eaten by different consumer groups, the researchers noted.





The BfR uses the tolerable weekly intake (TWI) derived from the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) of 1 milligram aluminium per kilogram body weight, to assess the risk of aluminium intake.





The aluminium intake from food was found to be lower compared to previous studies, the assessment showed.

Other relevant sources of aluminum intake, for instance, aluminium-containing cosmetic products and uncoated food contact materials may exceed the TWI for all age groups.





According to BFR, there are many ways a consumer can look to cut down on aluminium. For example, they can use aluminium-containing antiperspirants and toothpaste sparingly.







For food, people can try varied diets as well as alternating products and brands. Doing so may reduce risk of high aluminium intake. They also advised against the preparation and storage of, in particular, acidic and salty foods in uncoated aluminium articles or aluminium foil.