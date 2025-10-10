Karwa Chauth has arrived, wrapping the city in devotion, colour, and quiet anticipation. After a day of fasting, the sight of the moon is more than just a cue to eat — it is a moment of calm satisfaction. That first sip of water feels sacred, and that first bite of food feels like comfort itself. Whether you are craving light sattvik fare or a lavish meal worthy of your patience, these South Delhi restaurants deliver on every front. From creamy paneer gravies to crisp dosas and fragrant chole, here are ten restaurants you can order from on Zomato or Swiggy to make your first post-fast meal feel utterly worth it.





Top 10 Restaurants In South Delhi To Order From After Your Karwa Chauth Fast:

1. Cafe Amudham – Green Park

If you wish to break your fast with something warm, gentle, and aromatic, Café Amudham in Green Park is a perfect start. Known for its authentic South Indian food, this cosy restaurant is a favourite among locals for its ghee-laced dosas and idlis that soothe the senses.

Best Foods to Order:

Benne Masala Dosa

Thatte Idlis

Kesari Bath

Sweet Pongal

Filter Coffee

Each dish carries the comforting aroma of home-cooked food. And when you are done, a strong cup of filter coffee here is the perfect way to conclude your meal.

2. Idlinama – By Inventors of The Idli Grinder – GK 2

If you want to keep your first meal light yet satisfying, Idlinama in Greater Kailash 2 is a great pick. Known for its soft idlis, crisp dosas, and fresh chutneys, this new-age eatery stays true to its name — idlis truly steal the show. Every item on the menu feels nourishing and easy on the stomach, ideal for easing back into eating after fasting.

Best Foods to Order:

Ragi Idli

Mini Idli with Podi

Tiffin Sambar Combos

Lemon Rice

Curd Rice

3. Punjabi Angithi by Vegorama Group – Kalkaji

Once the moon has made its appearance and hunger takes charge, Punjabi Angithi steps in with its full-bodied flavours. Famous for its affordable, pure-vegetarian menu, this Kalkaji gem serves rich North Indian comfort food that is both satisfying and hearty.

Best Foods to Order:

Dal Makhani

Kadhai Paneer

Chaap Tikka

Veg Manchurian

Hakka Noodles

4. Sita Ram Diwan Chand – Defence Colony

Sometimes, nothing beats the simplicity of Delhi's most iconic meal — Chole Bhature. Sita Ram Diwan Chand, a name that needs no introduction, now delivers this classic straight to your doorstep. Their chole are perfectly balanced in spice, while the bhature arrive soft, golden, and utterly satisfying.

Best Foods to Order:

Chole Bhature

Sweet Lassi

Shikanji

5. Haldiram's – Jangpura

A go-to choice for every festive day, Haldiram's ensures there is something for everyone — from kids to grandparents. Known for its consistency and wide range of vegetarian food, it remains a comforting option to indulge in after a day of fasting.

Best Foods to Order:

North Indian Thali

Rajma Chawal

Paneer Chole Kulcha

Rasgulla

Kaju Katli

Gulab Jamun

6. Bikanervala – East of Kailash

Bikanervala is another name synonymous with festive dining in Delhi. A one-stop shop for savoury and sweet cravings, it delivers dependable flavours that never disappoint and prices that remain pocket-friendly.

Best Foods to Order:

Special Thali

Chole Bhature

Paneer Butter Masala

South Indian Platter

Besan Laddoo

Rasgulla

7. Moti Mahal Delux - South Extension II

When it comes to rich North Indian fare that truly feels like a celebration, Moti Mahal Delux remains unmatched. Their menu pays homage to Delhi's culinary heritage, and every bite feels like indulgence done right.





Best Foods to Order:

Dal Makhani

Paneer Lababdar

Bhatti Ka Paneer

Garlic Naan

Laccha Paratha

8. Sheikh Chang Singh – Hauz Khas

For those who like a modern twist, Sheikh Chang Singh in Hauz Khas offers trendy Indo-Chinese and fusion dishes that hit the right notes. The flavours are bold, satisfying, and perfect for a well-deserved post-fast meal.

Best Foods to Order:

Paneer Momos

Veg Rolls

Indo-Chinese Curries

Honey Chilli Potatoes

Veg Spring Rolls

9. Ambersar by Enoki – GK 1

If you are in the mood for something premium, Ambersar by Enoki serves up the essence of Punjabi dining with finesse. A delivery-only and takeaway brand, it has multiple outlets across Delhi NCR, including GK 1. The menu features a variety of North Indian and Mughlai dishes that bring richness and comfort to your table.

Best Foods to Order:

Ambersar Thali (Veg)

Paneer Butter Masala

Rajma Galouti Kebabs

Peshawari Stuffed Mushroom

Dal Bukhara

Multani Malai Kofta

10. Mumbaiwali – Lala Lajpat Rai Marg

If you prefer something lighter or want to end the day with quick bites, Mumbaiwali brings a taste of Maharashtra to South Delhi. This vegetarian eatery focuses on comforting street food-style snacks that are ideal for late-night cravings.

Best Foods to Order:

Vada Pav

Sabudana Khichdi

Buttery Pav with Spice

Perfect for when you want to keep things casual yet flavourful.

Before You Place Your Order

Most of these restaurants deliver till late evening, but timings can differ based on your location and delivery app. If you plan to eat right after moonrise, it is better to place your order in advance so your meal arrives hot and fresh. Haldiram's, Bikanervala, and Sheikh Chang Singh usually deliver late, while Café Amudham and Idlinama may close earlier.

Breaking your Karwa Chauth fast is not just about satisfying hunger. It is about celebrating patience, faith, and love. So whether it is the comfort of a soft idli, the richness of butter paneer, or the sweetness of a hot gulab jamun, these South Delhi restaurants make sure your first meal after fasting feels just as special as the day itself. After all, you have waited all day — you deserve every bite.