Mediterranean Diet May Prevent Overeating: 6 Mediterranean Diet Staples You Should Start With

Mediterranean diet has become quite a rage in the world of health and fitness. It is said to do wonders for heart, weight loss, inflammation and diabetes, if the findings of a latest study are to be believed adopting a Mediterranean diet may prevent overeating and also protects against obesity and liver diseases, suggests a new study. The study was published in the journal Obesity.







For the study, researchers from Wake Forest School of Medicine, US compared the effects of a Mediterranean diet with those of a Western diet in non-human primates. The researchers included 38 middle-aged non-human female primates, who were randomised to either the Mediterranean or Western diet for about 9 years.







"By comparison, the animals on a Western diet ate far more than they needed and gained weight," said Carol A. Shively, Professor of pathology at the varsity.

The findings revealed that animals who followed a Mediterranean diet, chose not to eat all the food available to them, they were also able to maintain a lower body weight.





"What we found was that the group on the Mediterranean diet actually ate fewer calories, had lower body weight and had less body fat than those on the Western diet," Shively added.

The team also revealed that western diet was developed by companies to encourage customers to overeat and think about food all the time.





"The Western diet was developed and promoted by companies who want us to eat their food, so they make it hyper-palatable, meaning it hits all our buttons so we overconsume,"

"Eating a Mediterranean diet should allow people to enjoy their food and not overeat," Shively said.





The findings stated that Mediterranean diet protects against non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, known as NAFLD, which is also known to trigger obesity and can cause cirrhosis of the liver.





Mediterranean Diet



Mediterranean Diet refers to the diet traditionally consumed in Mediterranean countries like Greece, Italy, Monaco, Croatia etc. This diet is mostly plant-based and is rich with good fats, good carbs and proteins. Here are some Mediterranean diet staples you should include in your diet today.

1. Olive oil

2. Fruits

3. Whole grains(brown ricem quinoa, oats)

4. Nuts and Seeds

5. Beans and legumes

6. Sea food







(With inputs from IANS)















