We have all heard our grandparents reminisce about the "good old days", when a plate of food barely cost a rupee and life seemed simpler. To many of us, these stories sound like tall tales, almost mythical in today's world of rising prices and inflation. Yet, on the streets of West Bengal, one small shop proves that such stories aren't just nostalgia - they can still be real. A video on Instagram has drawn attention to this unique culinary gem.





Captured by a food vlogger, the video shows a tiny shop in Hooghly, West Bengal, where every food item is still priced at just one rupee. This isn't a charitable gesture; it's a legitimate business keeping a decades-old tradition alive. The shop's owner, Manik Sarkar, has preserved this legacy started by his father over 30 years ago, serving parathas at an unbelievably low price. Today, Manik continues the tradition, refusing to raise prices even in the face of soaring costs, honouring his father's memory with every paratha he prepares.

Each morning at 5 a.m., Manik opens his shop and begins preparing the day's offerings, according to the video. More than 2,000 parathas are sold within a few hours, with many customers arriving with tiffin boxes to take food home. Alongside the parathas, he also serves tea. The caption of the video reads: "At his tiny shop in Hooghly, one paratha still costs just one rupee, exactly the way his father started it decades ago. Manik Sarkar proves that sometimes, memories matter more than money."

Check out the full video below:

The video struck a chord online, sparking an outpouring of admiration and gratitude. Here's what people had to say about this incredible gesture of kindness.





So, if you happen to have a rupee in your pocket, why not rush to grab a paratha from Manik Sarkar?