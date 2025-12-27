There is something magical about winter evenings when the air feels crisp and the kitchen is filled with the aroma of spices. Growing up, I remember my grandmother bustling around with her little box of secrets, a tin filled with dried herbs, roots and powders that she swore could chase away any sniffle. Whenever I sneezed, she smiled knowingly and said, "Time for a nuska." It was never just about the remedy; it was the ritual, the warm concoction and the stories that came with every sip. These age-old tricks have stood the test of time and as winter sets in, they feel more relevant than ever. And the best part? These remedies are not just hers - many Indian grandmothers trust them too. If you are looking for natural ways to boost your immunity, here are five tried and true favourites.

Here Are 5 Age-Old Immunity Boosters Straight From Grandmom's Kitchen:

1. Mulethi And Black Pepper Kadha

Ever had that scratchy throat that makes you dread winter mornings? Mulethi, or liquorice root, is the answer. It is soothing, packed with antiviral properties and works beautifully when paired with black pepper and tulsi leaves. Boil these in water until the flavours infuse and sip it warm. The taste is strong but comforting, and it clears congestion while calming irritation. Think of it as nature's way of saying, "Relax, I've got you."

2. Gond Ladoo For Strength

Gond, or edible gum, is a winter superfood that provides warmth and energy. Gond ladoos are made with whole wheat flour, ghee, jaggery and nuts, creating a nutrient-rich snack that tastes divine. These ladoos strengthen bones, improve stamina and keep you energised throughout the day. A small ladoo in the morning is enough to keep the chill at bay and give you a boost of natural goodness. Honestly, who can say no to a sweet treat that doubles as a health booster?

3. Black Sesame And Jaggery Mix

Black sesame seeds are rich in calcium, iron and healthy fats, making them perfect for winter wellness. When mixed with jaggery, they create a sweet treat that feels indulgent yet healthy. Roll roasted sesame seeds and jaggery into small balls and store them in an airtight jar. Eating one daily helps maintain body warmth and provides essential minerals for overall health. It is a simple snack that tastes so good you will look forward to it every day.

4. Dry Ginger And Coriander Tea

Heavy winter meals can leave you feeling sluggish, and that is where this tea comes in. Dry ginger, or saunth, is warming and aids digestion, while coriander seeds balance the body. Boil both in water for a few minutes, strain and sip warm. Add honey for sweetness and extra antibacterial benefits. This tea not only prevents colds but also keeps your system light and healthy. It is the perfect way to end a chilly evening.

5. Bajra Khichdi For Winter Wellness

Nothing says comfort like a bowl of bajra khichdi on a cold night. Bajra, or pearl millet, is a traditional grain that provides warmth and energy. Cook it with ghee and seasonal vegetables for a wholesome, nutrient-packed meal. It improves digestion, strengthens immunity and keeps you full for longer. If you want a dish that feels like home and nourishes your body, this is it.

6. Panjeeri - The Winter Power Mix

This is a traditional North Indian winter delicacy that grandmoms swear by. Made with whole wheat flour roasted in ghee, combined with powdered nuts, seeds, edible gum (gond), and a hint of dry ginger, panjeeri is a nutrient-dense mix that warms the body and strengthens immunity. Packed with energy, good fats, and digestive spices, panjeeri is perfect for combating winter fatigue and keeping you active. Plus, it tastes heavenly - like a cosy hug in every bite.





These remedies are more than just recipes; they are traditions passed down with love and wisdom. So, this winter, let grandmom's age-old nuske be your secret to staying warm, healthy and happy.