Maine is giving ice cream lovers an unexpected flavour to taste and talk about. An ice cream parlour in the state has gained attention for its unusual lobster ice cream. The unique flavour combines the state's iconic seafood delicacy with a classic frozen treat.

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A video shared by the official account of Ben & Bill's Chocolate Emporium showed the making of the unusual ice cream flavour and how it came to life. The clip showed a light butter-flavoured ice cream base mixed with chunks of lobster meat and served into a waffle cone. Similarly, like butter pecan or butter crunch, the ice cream is a butter-based flavour with lobster chunks in it.

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Take a look at the video:

Explaining how the recipe came to life, the narrator explained that the recipe originated about 30 years ago.

According to her, a couple from New York visited the store and loved the shop's peanut butter fudge, even better than the ones they got in New York. “But they said they could only give the store a grade of 'B' because the reason they come to Maine every year is because they love lobsters. And a store without lobster can never get an ‘A',” the narrator shared.

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The owner took that as a challenge and experimented with adding lobster to a buttered ice cream base. The narrator revealed that the owner then made about 25 gallons of lobster ice cream to impress the couple, who came back the next day and loved it. And with this the store received an “A+”. The owner put the rest of the ice cream out in the store, and it sold out within the weekend, becoming a staple flavour that's still sold every summer week.

Ben & Bill's Chocolate Emporium in Bar Harbour, Maine now makes this special lobster ice cream every week during the summer.