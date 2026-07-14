The arrival of the monsoon is always a welcome break from the summer heat. But along with cooler weather and hot cups of chai comes another seasonal concern – food safety. High humidity and damp conditions during the rainy season make it easier for bacteria, fungi and other harmful germs to grow. This means food can spoil faster if it is not stored or handled properly. Keeping this in mind, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shared a fresh set of food safety tips on Instagram. Through a simple four-slide post, the food regulator urged people to make food safety a priority this monsoon and highlighted a few easy practices that every household can follow.





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FSSAI's Monsoon Food Safety Tips

The post begins with the message, "Monsoon is here! Don't let food safety take a backseat." It encourages people to follow a few basic food safety habits to keep their families safe during the rainy season.

1. Keep Your Kitchen Clean

FSSAI's first advice is to keep food preparation areas clean at all times.





The post recommends:

Wash and sanitise all food preparation surfaces and kitchen equipment with a disinfectant before use.

Clean kitchen floors regularly using hot water and a disinfectant.

A clean kitchen reduces the chances of germs spreading to food while cooking.

2. Maintain Kitchen Hygiene

A different slide focuses on everyday kitchen hygiene.





According to FSSAI:

Wash utensils thoroughly and dry them completely before storing them.

Clean the refrigerator inside and out and defrost it every two weeks.

Proper cleaning and storage help prevent the growth of bacteria and mould, especially during humid weather.





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3. Make Food Safety A Priority

The final slide brings all the tips together with one simple reminder: "This monsoon, make food safety a priority."

FSSAI asks people to follow good kitchen hygiene practices and make them a part of their daily routine. While these are simple habits, we can help lower the risk of food contamination and keep our families safer throughout the rainy season.





So, this monsoon, keep your family safe by following these tips.