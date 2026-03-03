Few desserts spark as much universal joy as a chocolate cake. From fudgy and flourless to light sponges layered with cream, every culture seems to have its own irresistible take on this chocolate-loaded classic. Whether it's a gooey centre that spills at the touch of a spoon or a dense almond-rich slice dusted with sugar, chocolate cake is pure comfort on a plate. Now, a new global ranking celebrates the very best versions across continents.





Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled its list of the 10 best chocolate cakes in the world - and the results are a delicious tour of Europe and the Americas.

Here Are The 10 Best Chocolate Cakes In The World:

1. Kladdkaka - Sweden

Sweden's beloved kladdkaka is proof that simplicity can be sensational. Made with eggs, cocoa (or chocolate), butter, sugar and flour, this rich cake is baked just enough to form a delicate, slightly crisp crust on the outside while remaining irresistibly moist and gooey in the centre. It's dense, luscious and often served with whipped cream or berries.

2. Torta Caprese - Capri, Italy

Hailing from the island of Capri, torta Caprese is a flourless dark chocolate cake made with chocolate, eggs, sugar, almonds and butter. Its dense texture and intense chocolate flavour are balanced by a light dusting of icing sugar on top, giving it a refined yet rustic appeal.

3. Chocotorta - Argentina

Argentina's chocotorta is a no-bake wonder inspired by Italian tiramisu. This easy yet indulgent dessert layers chocolate biscuits with dulce de leche and cream cheese - three pantry staples in Argentina. The result is creamy, sweet and deeply comforting.

4. Molten Chocolate Cake - USA

The iconic molten chocolate cake, often called lava cake, became globally famous thanks to chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, who reportedly underbaked a chocolate sponge by accident. When cut open, it revealed a flowing chocolate centre. Although chocolatier Jacques Torres claimed a similar dessert existed in France, it was in the United States that the cake became a fine-dining staple before conquering restaurant menus worldwide.

5. Bolo de brigadeiro - Brazil

A birthday party favourite in Brazil, bolo de brigadeiro features layers of moist chocolate cake filled and frosted with brigadeiro - a fudgy mixture of condensed milk, table cream, margarine, chocolate powder, full-fat milk and cornflour. It's rich, celebratory and unapologetically indulgent.

6. Torta Garash - Ruse, Bulgaria

Originating in the Bulgarian city of Ruse, torta Garash is an elegant confection of five walnut sponge layers sandwiched with dark chocolate. The cake is finished with glossy chocolate icing or ganache and decorated with walnuts, coconut, almonds or chocolate ornaments.

7. Mississippi Mud Pie - Mississippi, USA

This decadent American dessert features a cookie crust layered with indulgent fillings such as biscuits, ice cream, pudding, whipped cream, liqueur or marshmallows. Often topped with nuts or chocolate syrup, Mississippi mud pie is as rich and dramatic as its name suggests.

8. Torta Tenerina - Ferrara, Italy

Created in the early 1900s in Ferrara to honour Elena Petrovich, Queen of Montenegro and wife of King Vittorio Emanuele III, torta tenerina translates to "tender cake". Made with just chocolate, butter, eggs, sugar and cornflour, this flourless delight boasts a delicate crust and soft interior.

9. Sacher-Torte - Vienna, Austria

Perhaps Austria's most famous cake, the Sacher-Torte from Vienna, is a layered chocolate sponge spread with a thin coating of apricot jam and sealed with smooth chocolate icing. It is traditionally served with a cloud of unsweetened whipped cream on the side, allowing the rich flavours to shine.

10. Torta Setteveli - Palermo, Italy

Translating to "seven veils cake", torta setteveli from Palermo is a showstopper. This Sicilian celebration cake alternates layers of chocolate sponge, praline crunch, hazelnut Bavarian cream and chocolate mousse, finished with a glossy chocolate glaze. Decadent and dramatic, it lives up to its theatrical name.





Together, these cakes prove that chocolate truly is a universal language - spoken fluently from Sweden to Sicily, and savoured slice by slice around the world.