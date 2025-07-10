The monsoon season brings much-needed relief from the heat, but also a fair share of food concerns. With rising humidity, water contamination, and a general spike in food-borne illnesses, many of us get cautious (and rightly so) about eating out or ordering in during this time. That said, avoiding every craving or skipping your favourite takeout entirely isn't always realistic. The good news? Some foods are relatively safe to enjoy even during the rainy season, as long as you're mindful of where you're ordering from and what you're choosing.





Here are a few monsoon-friendly options that are both comforting and less likely to mess with your stomach:

5 Restaurant Foods That Are Safe To Order In Monsoon:

1. Steamed Snacks

Steamed foods like idli, dhokla, and momos (when cooked properly and served hot) are generally safer choices during the rains. Since they aren't deep-fried or left sitting in the open air, they have a lower risk of contamination. Pair with freshly prepared chutneys, and avoid raw toppings like grated coconut unless you're sure of hygiene. The good news is that you can easily find these snacks in your neighbourhood at street food shops and even on food delivery apps.



Steamed food, like momos, is safe if cooked properly.

Image Credit: iStock

2. Hot Soups and Broths

There's something inherently comforting about sipping hot soup on a rainy evening. Whether it's a classic tomato soup, manchow, or a simple chicken broth, hot liquids help soothe the throat and are less prone to bacterial growth, provided they're freshly made and piping hot.

3. Stuffed Parathas

Plain or stuffed parathas are a good option when you're unsure about food hygiene, especially if ordering from a known local kitchen or tiffin service. Choose fillings like potato, paneer, or lentils over leafy greens, which tend to retain moisture and spoil faster during monsoon.

4. South Indian Tiffin Items

Upma, pongal, and dosa made fresh are generally considered safe if eaten immediately. Coconut chutney is best avoided unless you're sure it's freshly made, as coconut spoils easily. Sambhar, being boiled and spiced, is a safer accompaniment.

5. Grilled or Tandoori Items

Grilled paneer, chicken tikka, or tandoori vegetables are better picks than fried street snacks. Since they're cooked at high temperatures and served hot, they're less likely to harbour bacteria. Still, ensure the place you're ordering from has a good track record for hygiene. If the heavy rain is not allowing you to step out, you can easily order them online using a food delivery app.



Tikkas are a delicious and filling snack.

Foods to Skip Ordering In Monsoon:

Leafy raw salads (can retain dirt and bacteria).

Street chaats (often use cold sauces, raw onions, and curd left in the open).

Cut fruits from roadside stalls (high risk of contamination).

Seafood, unless you're sure of freshness, tends to spoil faster in the rainy season.

A Few Extra Tips:

Always eat food while it's hot.

Avoid leftovers during this season.

If ordering in, stick to places you trust or ones that follow visible hygiene protocols.

Hydrate with boiled or filtered water - even if the food's good, the water can make or break your monsoon health.

Monsoon cravings are real, and you don't need to deny them completely. Just make a few smart swaps and listen to your gut. After all, good food is meant to be enjoyed, rain or shine.