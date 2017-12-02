SEARCH
A whopping 60% Indians Planning a Foodie Holiday in 2018, Survey by TripAdvisor Suggests

Highlights
  • Goa ranked at top among domestic destination to travel for its cuisine
  • 3 out of 5 Indians are set to go on a gastronomic getaway in 2018
  • Find out the top 10 fine dining restaurants across the country.

Indians love their travel as much as they love their food. You could reverse this and it would be equally true. The potent combination of food and travel is what dream holidays are made of. In a recent survey, by TripAdvisor India, it was found that 3 out of 5 Indians are set to go on a gastronomic getaway in 2018. The survey also brought out a list of the Top 10 Fine Dining Restaurants across the country, drawn on the basis of traveller's reviews and ratings.

indian accentChef Shantanu Mehrotra of Indian accent played perfect host to his counterparts who had travelled from different parts of the country to be part of the event.

Here's the List of Winners:

1. Indian Accent, New Delhi



2. Chingari, Pune



3. Villa Maya, Trivandrum



4. K3 Restaurant, New Delhi



5. Tamra, New Delhi



6. The Black Sheep Bistro, Panjim



7. Peshawri, Mumbai



8. Bukhara, New Delhi



9. Sea Lounge, Mumbai



10. Villa Shanti, Pondicherry



An intimate ceremony was organised at Indian Accent, Delhi recently to felicitate the winners of the Fine Dining Restaurants category. Chef Shantanu Mehrotra of Indian accent played perfect host to his counterparts who had travelled from different parts of the country to be part of the event. "We are very happy to have won this award, guests' feedback and reviews are very important to us". Ever since Manish won Foodistan (a cooking reality TV show aired on NDTV Good Times) in 2011, we've been going from strength to strength. We are very happy with this award too". Chef Mehrotra also shared that the new location has already picked up and they are happy with the response so far. Indian Accent recently moved from The Manor in Friends Colony to The Lodhi Hotel in central Delhi.

indian accentSarson Ka Saag with Makke Ki Roti at the event.

Speaking at venue, Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India said this trend of people travelling for more food and food-related experiences is set to increase. "India is a gastronomic paradise and it is said that there is no better way to experience a culture that through its food. The findings of our survey underscore the importance of food on a holiday and that people are set to become more throughtful about foodies experiences they have whether they travel within India or abroad."

Some other interesting findings of the survey included:



- 60% of Indians intend to plan a gastronomic getawayin 2018.



- 56% dine out at least once a week.



- Almost half (46%) respondents revealed they love to indulge in a decadent dessert when eating at a    fine dining restaurant.



- Indian food is a clear favourite, followed by Italian when it comes to choosing cuisine.



- 71% said they turn to 'online reviews' to seek recommendations on which fine dining restaurants to      eat at.



Goa, Kerala and Lucknow were voted the top domestic destinations Indians would love to visit specifically for their cuisine.



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Food TravelGastronomic DelightGetawayTop 10Indian AccentTravellerTripAdvisor IndiaTripAdvisor India Survey
