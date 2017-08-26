NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Are You Suffering from Flu? Here's What you Should Eat to Boost Your Immunity this Monsoon

   |  Updated: August 26, 2017 18:02 IST

Highlights
  • It is surely a lovely sight to wake up to a rainy day
  • It is imperative to keep our body safe from the disease causing viruses
  • Diet plays an important role in making or breaking your immunity system
It is surely a lovely sight to wake up to a rainy day. The sheer delight of experiencing the cold after a sweltering summer is definitely heavenly. However, with the changing seasons and the constant downpours, our body tends to get weaker. It reduces the immunity of our body and makes us susceptible to various diseases that include common cold and flu. It is imperative to keep our body safe from the disease causing viruses and make it immune to fight them. The basic rules of saving yourself from getting sick are to stay away from street foods which are the primary sources of viruses and improve your diet and choose healthy over unhealthy food.

Diet plays an important role in making or breaking your immunity system. In order to stay safe this season, build your immunity well. It is imperative to add healthy food in your daily diet. Here are some foods that will enhance your immunity and keep you going.



1. Fermented Foods



Probiotics, the good bacteria present in yogurts and other fermented foods can actually help build your immune system. It does so by boosting your immune response to fighting diseases and further promotes beneficial bacterial growth in the gut.



2. Dry Fruits and Nuts



Fry fruits like walnuts, almonds and dates provide essential nutrients for building immunity in the body. They are a rich source of vitamin E, riboflavin and niacin. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps keep body cell healthy.



3. Mushrooms



Humble mushrooms can be used in any dish. They are an excellent source of B vitamins and various antioxidants. B vitamins play a vital role in maintaining healthy immunity system and reduce the risk of viral infections.



4. Indian Spices



Spices like turmeric, fenugreek, cloves, pepper, cinnamon, ginger, garlic and coriander seeds are known to be immunity boosting spices. They flush out the sinuses from the body and also help in making your digestive system strong.



5. Hot Soups



A bowl of hot soup is a perfect fix for cold or flu. Not only is it great for hydration, it also contains a good source of protein and starch. Hot soups de-clog your nasal passages by increasing the temperature of your airways.



So add these foods in your daily diet and stay healthy.



Tags:  FluColdImmunity Booster
