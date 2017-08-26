Are You Suffering from Flu? Here's What you Should Eat to Boost Your Immunity this Monsoon

Highlights It is surely a lovely sight to wake up to a rainy day

Diet plays an important role in making or breaking your immunity system. In order to stay safe this season, build your immunity well. It is imperative to add healthy food in your daily diet. Here are some foods that will enhance your immunity and keep you going.

1. Fermented Foods

Probiotics, the good bacteria present in yogurts and other fermented foods can actually help build your immune system. It does so by boosting your immune response to fighting diseases and further promotes beneficial bacterial growth in the gut.

2. Dry Fruits and Nuts

Fry fruits like walnuts, almonds and dates provide essential nutrients for building immunity in the body. They are a rich source of vitamin E, riboflavin and niacin. Vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps keep body cell healthy.

3. Mushrooms

Humble mushrooms can be used in any dish. They are an excellent source of B vitamins and various antioxidants. B vitamins play a vital role in maintaining healthy immunity system and reduce the risk of viral infections.

4. Indian Spices

Spices like turmeric, fenugreek, cloves, pepper, cinnamon, ginger, garlic and coriander seeds are known to be immunity boosting spices. They flush out the sinuses from the body and also help in making your digestive system strong.

5. Hot Soups

A bowl of hot soup is a perfect fix for cold or flu. Not only is it great for hydration, it also contains a good source of protein and starch. Hot soups de-clog your nasal passages by increasing the temperature of your airways.

So add these foods in your daily diet and stay healthy.