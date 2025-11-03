Another food order mix-up has gone viral on social media. It has also sparked a discussion about how frequently such mistakes are happening and what should be done to prevent them. An X user named Udit Goenka shared a photo of a rice dish and claimed that Swiggy delivered a non-veg biryani instead of the veg biryani he had originally ordered from Behrouz. Tagging the food delivery platform, he demanded the company "resolve this before I go to consumer court."
Ordered Veg Biryani from Behrouz and I was delivered non veg @Swiggy@SwiggyCares resolve this before I go to consumer court. pic.twitter.com/BaD4wVDV43— Udit Goenka (@iuditg) November 2, 2025
The viral post has received over a million views on X so far. Swiggy responded in the comments section, writing, "Hello Udit! Sorry to hear that! Could you please help us with the order ID? We'll check this right away."
@iuditg Hello Udit! Sorry to hear that! Could you please help us with the order ID? We'll check this right away.
^Ansh— Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) November 2, 2025
Other X users had a lot to say about the incident. Some felt that the restaurant should be held responsible instead of the delivery platform. Others felt that such mistakes are common and that the only way to avoid them is to order from restaurants that serve only vegetarian food. Read some of the reactions below.
Ideally I still wonder why do people still go to consumer court and blame these delivery partner apps! Don't you think ideally you should blame from the place you ordered? In this case Behrouz biryani. They're the one who gave the wrong order and they should be blamed. Swiggy is…— Nisha Anandani (@AnandaniNisha) November 3, 2025
I order only from pure veg restaurants to avoid such ghastly mistakes!— Santosh Iyer (@SantoshIyer0) November 3, 2025
Maybe a mixup. Swiggy has nothing to do here. The best you can get is a refund from Behrouz and an apology. Mistakes happen.— Abhimanyu A (@abhxxxxxu_arjun) November 3, 2025
This is a serious issue, @Swiggy. It's not just about a wrong order. For many people, eating non-veg is against their religious beliefs or personal ethics. A mix-up like this can have serious consequences for your customers. Hope you take this more seriously and ensure it doesn't…— Simply Shashi (@ShashiSimply) November 3, 2025
Swiggy is only a delivery partner. It will driver what the food outlet has handed over to them. Culprit is the food outlet and not Swiggy. Order from a pure veg restaurant and you won't have such issues.— Sanjay Kapur (@sanjay1193) November 3, 2025
This is unacceptable. You have all the right to escalate this issue.— Satvik #Maker (@satvikmaker) November 2, 2025
Some users have claimed that the photo used by Udit in the viral post is actually from another X post first shared four months ago. When we checked, we couldn't locate the older post, although a Google timestamp suggests that it could have been shared. To support his claims, Udit later posted a video showing a Behrouz biryani box being opened. What looks to be a few chicken pieces are seen on top of the rice. Udit also shared a screenshot of his food order's bill on Swiggy. Take a look below.
Here is the video we made… pic.twitter.com/TzBQknoOuO— Udit Goenka (@iuditg) November 3, 2025
My purchase order.. pic.twitter.com/ReccdKgiTz— Udit Goenka (@iuditg) November 3, 2025
NDTV has reached out to Swiggy for further comment. They have not yet responded.
