Another food order mix-up has gone viral on social media. It has also sparked a discussion about how frequently such mistakes are happening and what should be done to prevent them. An X user named Udit Goenka shared a photo of a rice dish and claimed that Swiggy delivered a non-veg biryani instead of the veg biryani he had originally ordered from Behrouz. Tagging the food delivery platform, he demanded the company "resolve this before I go to consumer court."

The viral post has received over a million views on X so far. Swiggy responded in the comments section, writing, "Hello Udit! Sorry to hear that! Could you please help us with the order ID? We'll check this right away."

Other X users had a lot to say about the incident. Some felt that the restaurant should be held responsible instead of the delivery platform. Others felt that such mistakes are common and that the only way to avoid them is to order from restaurants that serve only vegetarian food. Read some of the reactions below.







Some users have claimed that the photo used by Udit in the viral post is actually from another X post first shared four months ago. When we checked, we couldn't locate the older post, although a Google timestamp suggests that it could have been shared. To support his claims, Udit later posted a video showing a Behrouz biryani box being opened. What looks to be a few chicken pieces are seen on top of the rice. Udit also shared a screenshot of his food order's bill on Swiggy. Take a look below.

NDTV has reached out to Swiggy for further comment. They have not yet responded.





Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims made by the X users above.