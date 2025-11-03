No one does home-style food quite like Neena Gupta. The veteran actress, who often treats fans to her kitchen creations on Instagram, is back with another easy and flavorful recipe. This time, she's sharing what she calls her “chutney for all seasons” - a quick, tangy side that fits right in with any Indian meal. From her “roti-pizza” experiment to her healthy paratha and poha posts, Neena's Instagram is full of comforting food ideas that remind fans of simple homemade goodness. Her new chutney recipe is no different - fuss-free, bright, and made with ingredients every Indian kitchen already has.





Step-by-step: Neena Gupta's all-season chutney recipe

Ingredients:

2 fresh tomatoes

3–4 green chillies





1–2 tablespoons oil





1 teaspoon grated ginger





3–4 garlic cloves, minced





A handful of coriander leaves





Salt to taste

Steps:

1. Wash the tomatoes and green chillies thoroughly.





2. Boil them together until they turn soft and mushy.





3. Let them cool, then blend into a smooth puree.





4. Heat oil in a kadai on medium flame.





5. Add grated ginger and minced garlic. Sauté till golden and aromatic.





6. Pour in the tomato-chilli puree and mix well.





7. Add salt and chopped coriander. Stir occasionally till the mixture thickens.





8. Turn off the flame and allow it to cool slightly.





Your tangy, spicy chutney is now ready. Enjoy it with parathas, rice, or even evening snacks.

Like Neena Gupta, if you also love chutneys, here are 5 more easy-peasy recipes you must try at home:





1. Tomato chutney





An easy 20-minute recipe for a tangy red chutney that goes with almost anything. Made with tomatoes, ginger-garlic paste, chillies, and onions, this one's perfect with rice or parathas.





2. Sonth ki chutney





A classic North Indian sweet-and-spicy chutney made with tamarind. Soak tamarind in water till pulpy, strain, and simmer with spices until it thickens slightly. Cool it before serving.





3. Dangar chutney





A traditional Maharashtrian-style dry chutney made with roasted urad dal, garlic, and red chilli powder. It's nutty, spicy, and adds crunch to any meal.





4. Rajasthani lehsun chutney





Packed with fiery flavor, this chutney combines garlic, red chillies, and oil - a staple in Rajasthani kitchens, best enjoyed with bajra rotis or dal-baati.





5. Dal ki chutney





A South Indian-style chutney made with toor dal or chana dal, roasted and blended with coconut, chillies, and tamarind. Perfect for idlis and dosas.





Neena Gupta is a total healthy foodie - here's proof. Last week, she shared her recipe for homemade uttapam with coconut chutney and it had fans craving South Indian comfort food. Neena shared the video on Instagram, flipping the uttapam like a pro and relishing it with fresh chutney - simple, authentic, and full of flavor.





She keeps it real even mid-air. In one viral post, Neena revealed her in-flight meal - puri with shimla mirch aloo sabzi. No fancy catering, just comforting, home-cooked food that proves she sticks to clean eating wherever she goes.





Her jowar aata paratha stuffed with paneer, onions, and greens became an internet hit. It's her healthy spin on a classic Indian dish - wholesome, hearty, and proof that eating clean doesn't mean boring food.





She is consistent about food that feels good. Whether it is her creative “rotizza” recipe or her latest all-season chutney, Neena reminds everyone that good health and good taste can happily coexist - no crash diets, no fuss, just real food made with love.