Drink This Four-Ingredient Healing Drink To Fight Cold And Flu This Winter

The changing weather and constant fluctuations in temperatures can take a toll on our health. They not only affect us physically, but also directly or indirectly have an impact on our moods as well. During the chilly months, our immunity levels tend to take a dip, which further increases the chances of catching cold and flu. If you are suffering from cold and cough, then it's time for you to try this simple home remedy that can work wonders to subside the symptoms of cold and flu.



Our kitchen is a treasure trove of healthy ingredients that are brimming with health-benefiting properties. In order to keep cold and flu at bay, all you need are these four ingredients - ginger, lemon, honey and mint. All these ingredients are widely used in our curries and drinks; however, a combination of these can be used to keep cold and flu at bay. Churn a drink out of these and you have a healing concoction ready!





Fresh ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can lessen the aches and pains





According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, "Lemon juice, mint, and ginger are the perfect trio to help combat the symptoms of a cold. The thin skin and fibrous root of fresh ginger have anti-inflammatory properties that can lessen the aches and pains, while honey is a natural antibiotic and lemon and mint have antibacterial benefits. Drink this healing tea as soon as you feel the first signs of a cold coming soon."







Here's How You Can Make The Healing Tea At Home:



Things You Need:



Fresh Ginger - 1 inch, grated

Lemon - juice of 1 lemon and zest

Mint leaves 1 tbsp, chopped

Honey - 1/2 tbsp



Method:



To begin with, take a saucepan and add fresh ginger to it. Pour in two cups of water in it and allow it to boil. Let the water simmer for 10-15 minutes till ginger steeps in it.



Once this is done, pour the ginger water in a tall glass and add lemon juice and honey to it. Strain it once and add mint leaves to the glass. You can drink this healing drink twice a day for better results. You may also add a pinch of black pepper in the drink to double the effect.



So, bring together all these ingredients and say goodbye to cold and flu. Apart from this, your immunity will also get boosted by consuming this drink.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







