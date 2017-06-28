For the Love of Mangoes: Head to International Mango Festival This July

Love mangoes? We bet you would not want to miss out on the brilliance of the king of fruits this season. Our refrigerators are all stacked with different varieties of mangoes and recipes are all sorted to experiment with this delightful fruit. Those of us who just can't get enough of mangoes will leave no such opportunity to relish this seasonal delight. Presenting, a mega celebration of mangoes in the form of a food festival - The International Mango Festival.

The festival started in the year 1987. This year around the festival will be observed at multiple venues in across the city between on 9th and 10th July. Plan an outing with your friends and family for a mango overload. From mango eating competitions, select mango products to over hundreds of mango varieties on display from different parts of the country - there is a lot on offer at this festival. You also have chefs with live cooking stalls and kiosks displaying their culinary skills with mangoes.

Photo Credit: Istock/ mirzamlk

Where: Dilli Haat, Netaji Subhash Palace, Lala Jagat Narayan Marg, Pitampura / Dilli Haat, Lal Sai Mandir Marg, Opp Hari Nagar Bus Depot, Janakpuri.

When: July 9 and 10th 2017

Tickets: Rs. 20 for adults; Rs. 10 for children

Similar mango festivals are organized across the country to celebrate the king of fruits in all its might. If you happen to fins any interesting ones happening in your city, do share with us.