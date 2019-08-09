Raksha Bandhan 2019 Special: Mango Rasgulla Recipe To Sweeten Your Festivities (Watch Video)

Rakhi 2019: Mango rasgulla is one of the best ways of making the most of ripe mangoes

Raksha Bandhan is a Hindu festival that honours the bond between siblings. The festival is marked by rituals that include tying of a sacred thread by sisters on their brothers' wrists. The ritual signifies a protective relationship between the siblings. The festival is celebrated by Hindus around the world, particularly in India and South Asia. It is celebrated on the last day of the Hindu lunar month of Shraavan, which typically falls in August. This year, the day falls on August 15, 2019, which is the date of the Victorian calendar that coincides with the last day of Shraavan. Raksha bandhan, or Rakhi as it is also known, is marked by distribution of a variety of sweets and sweet meats. Some of the customary sweets eaten on Rakhi include ghewar and an assortment of barfis.





Sisters offer sweets to their brothers while tying Rakhis to them, and in return brothers offer gifts or money to their sisters. Sweets might be prepared at home to mark the festival. One unique sweet that you may prepare on the occasion of Raksha bandhan is this unique mango rasgulla. The spongy milk sweet is typically consumed during a number of Indian festivals, including Holi and Diwali. The syrupy dessert is prepared by moulding a rich dough of chhena or khoya with semolina (or suji) into soft rounds and then dunking them in flavourful sugar syrup. This mango-flavoured sweet is prepared by stuffing chhena rounds with ripe mango chunks and then cooking them in mango syrup until fluffy.





Mango rasgullas is one of the best ways of making the most of the season's delicious mangoes that may not be available at your local fruit-sellers' cart soon. Mango rasgullas are surprisingly easy to make and make for a delicious offering on Raksha Bandhan. Check out the full recipe of mango rasgullas by Hotel Crowne Plaza Delhi's Junior Sous Chef Mahipal Singh:













