NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Food & Drinks
  • Too Much Direct Sunlight For Vitamin D? May Cause Eye Freckles, Choose These Foods Instead

Too Much Direct Sunlight for Vitamin D? May Cause Eye Freckles, Choose these Foods Instead

   |  Updated: July 22, 2017 13:17 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Too Much Direct Sunlight for Vitamin D? May Cause Eye Freckles, Choose these Foods Instead
Highlights
  • Lifetime exposure to sunlight can cause iris freckles
  • Freckles were most commonly found in lower outer quadrant of each eye
  • Eat foods that are rich in vitamin D and avoid being exposed to sunlight
According to a study published in the journal Investigative Ophthalmology & Visual Science, a higher lifetime exposure to sunlight can cause iris freckles. While not malignant, eye freckles could indicate the presence or risk of sunlight-triggered eye diseases like cataract or macular degeneration.

Over 600 swimmers at the public pools in Styria, Austria had their eyes examined for freckles and filled out a questionnaire that asked about their lifetime sun exposure and sun-protection habits. Resultantly, researchers found out that the development of eye freckles correlated with increasing age, lifetime number of sunburns and a history of severe sunburns resulting in blisters.



The journal quoted in its conclusion, "The association of iris freckles, behavioral factors, and dermatologic findings, as well as the topographical distribution, indicate that sunlight exposure may trigger the formation of eye freckles. Furthermore, the evaluation of iris freckles could also be helpful in understanding the role of sunlight in several ophthalmologic diseases." Researchers also found out that freckles were most commonly found in lower outer quadrant of each eye.



If you are worried about getting enough vitamin D, here are some foods that will help you get enough.



1. Mushrooms



Including mushrooms in your diet and see the level of vitamin D increase in your body. They can be cooked, baked or pan fried and turned into a delectable yet delight.
 



2. Cheese



Cheese is one of the foods that provide generous amount of vitamin D. So go ahead and spread some extra cheese on your slice of bread and get your daily dose of vitamin D.
 



3. Fish



All kinds of fish are power packed with vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more vitamin than less oily fish. So, you can choose to eat salmon, trout, eel, mackerel or tuna.
 



4. Soy Milk



Soy milk is plant based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. Not only does it contain protein, but a generous amount of vitamin D, vitamin C and iron.
 



5. Egg



So now you have a reason to add more eggs to your diet. The egg yolk has enough amount of vitamin D, but it is also important to have the whites. Indulge in one whole egg and voila! You got your vitamin D intake.


 

For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  Eye FrecklesSunlightVitamin DFoods
Lotan Chole Kulche: An Old Delhi Delicacy Cherished by Street Food Lovers
Lotan Chole Kulche: An Old Delhi Delicacy Cherished by Street Food Lovers
8 Ways to Include Quinoa in Your Daily Diet
8 Ways to Include Quinoa in Your Daily Diet

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 