Too Much Direct Sunlight for Vitamin D? May Cause Eye Freckles, Choose these Foods Instead

Highlights Lifetime exposure to sunlight can cause iris freckles

Freckles were most commonly found in lower outer quadrant of each eye

Eat foods that are rich in vitamin D and avoid being exposed to sunlight

Over 600 swimmers at the public pools in Styria, Austria had their eyes examined for freckles and filled out a questionnaire that asked about their lifetime sun exposure and sun-protection habits. Resultantly, researchers found out that the development of eye freckles correlated with increasing age, lifetime number of sunburns and a history of severe sunburns resulting in blisters.

The journal quoted in its conclusion, "The association of iris freckles, behavioral factors, and dermatologic findings, as well as the topographical distribution, indicate that sunlight exposure may trigger the formation of eye freckles. Furthermore, the evaluation of iris freckles could also be helpful in understanding the role of sunlight in several ophthalmologic diseases." Researchers also found out that freckles were most commonly found in lower outer quadrant of each eye.

If you are worried about getting enough vitamin D, here are some foods that will help you get enough.

1. Mushrooms

Including mushrooms in your diet and see the level of vitamin D increase in your body. They can be cooked, baked or pan fried and turned into a delectable yet delight.



2. Cheese

Cheese is one of the foods that provide generous amount of vitamin D. So go ahead and spread some extra cheese on your slice of bread and get your daily dose of vitamin D.



3. Fish

All kinds of fish are power packed with vitamin D. Typically oily or fatty fish contain more vitamin than less oily fish. So, you can choose to eat salmon, trout, eel, mackerel or tuna.



4. Soy Milk

Soy milk is plant based milk produced by soaking dry soybeans and grinding them with water. Not only does it contain protein, but a generous amount of vitamin D, vitamin C and iron.



5. Egg

So now you have a reason to add more eggs to your diet. The egg yolk has enough amount of vitamin D, but it is also important to have the whites. Indulge in one whole egg and voila! You got your vitamin D intake.