The first time you cook a meal for yourself feels like a milestone. You move out for studies or a new job, and suddenly the only person responsible for feeding you is... also you. Ordering food every day sounds fun at first, but the thrill fades quickly when your wallet and stomach start protesting. Home-cooked food is healthier, more comforting, and far cheaper, but the idea of cooking can feel overwhelming when you are still figuring out the basics. The good news: you do not need to be a kitchen pro to enjoy a proper meal. With a bit of spice sense, quick chopping, and common ingredients, you can cook delicious dishes in only 15 minutes. These beginner-friendly recipes are perfect for busy students, first-time cooks, or anyone who wants fuss-free meals that still feel like a treat.





6 Quick Recipes For Beginners That Are Ready Fast

1. Paneer Bhurji Recipe

Paneer Bhurji is the go-to dish for beginners because paneer is forgiving and cooks quickly. Crumbled paneer is tossed with onions, tomatoes, and everyday spices, with a sprinkle of kasuri methi that adds aroma without effort. Finish with a touch of lemon for brightness. Pair it with soft rotis or parathas and you have a meal that feels like home. Click here for recipe.

Why it works for beginners: No complicated steps and even mistakes taste good.

2. Masala Vegetable Khichdi Recipe

This masala vegetable khichdi brings together rice, dal, peas, carrots, and cauliflower in one pressure cooker. A few basic spices transform these pantry staples into a warming, all-rounder dish that suits lunch or dinner. Serve it with mint raita or chutney when you want comfort without chaos. Click here for recipe.





Why it works for beginners: It is a one-pot lifesaver that is hard to ruin.

3. Achari Paratha Recipe

When the craving for something flavourful hits and time is not on your side, make Achari Paratha. Just add pickle masala to your dough and roll out parathas like you usually would. A spoon of dahi in the dough makes it softer and easy to handle. It is ideal for days when you want maximum taste with minimum effort. Click here for recipe.





Why it works for beginners: You already love achar, now it pays rent.





4. Paneer Vermicelli Recipe

Paneer vermicelli is versatile, quick, and perfect for both tiffin and work-from-home lunches. The paneer adds protein while vegetables like peas, capsicum, and carrots bring colour and nutrition. It cooks fast and can be customised with simple ingredients available in your kitchen. Click here for recipe.





Why it works for beginners: It is a good break from bread-omelette on repeat.

5. Bhindi Fry Recipe

Bhindi fry is a classic that requires barely any technique. Fry sliced bhindi in a little oil, add your favourite spices, and let them crisp up. The result is a sabzi that goes well with roti, paratha, or even leftover dal and rice. It is familiar, reliable, and tastes fantastic when fresh. Click here for recipe.

Why it works for beginners: Minimal chopping, maximum satisfaction.

6. Matar Pulao Recipe

Matar pulao is light, fragrant, and especially loved during winter. Sauté onions and whole spices, add soaked rice and peas, and let the pressure cooker handle the hard work. In two whistles, you have a comfort bowl that pairs beautifully with chutney or achar. Click here for recipe.





Why it works for beginners: It is the quickest way to feel like a real grown-up.





Small steps in the kitchen build big confidence. If you start with these fuss-free recipes, soon you will surprise yourself with how quickly you pick up new skills. Today it is 15 minutes. Tomorrow you are the person teaching your flatmates how to make the perfect dal.