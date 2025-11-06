For many of us, tea and coffee are more than just morning staples; they're daily rituals that provide a much-needed boost to kick-start our day. Whether you prefer a strong cup of espresso, a soothing cup of chamomile tea, these beloved beverages bring us joy and comfort. However, beneath their delightful flavours and aromas lies a not-so-pleasant truth - tea and coffee have adverse effects on our oral health. Celebrity nutritionist Dr Siddhant Bhargava, known for working with Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, shared how daily tea and coffee are bad for your teeth. He explained that these beverages cause enamel erosion, which eventually results in tooth sensitivity, discolouration and cavities.





In a video posted on Instagram, Siddhant said, "Tooth enamel is the outermost layer of your teeth. It's actually the strongest substance in your body, even stronger than bones. But here's the catch. Acids in everyday foods and drinks like tea, coffee, juices, and even salads can gradually wear it down. This is called enamel erosion.”

The nutritionist mentioned that tooth enamel can't regenerate once it's worn off, exposing the softer dentin layer beneath. This makes teeth more prone to sensitivity, discolouration, and cavities. He added, “I know what you're thinking. I can't give up on my favourite foods. Well, good news. You don't have to. Instead, here's what you can do to protect your enamel.”

Dr Bhargava suggests three habits to protect your tooth enamel:

1. Use a specialised enamel care toothpaste that shields your teeth from dietary acids.

2. Rinse your mouth with plain water after meals and drinks.

3. Brush twice daily with a soft-bristled toothbrush to prevent further abrasion.





While these changes seem simple, they can have a profound impact on your enamel health and overall oral hygiene.