Cake and misal pav, two delicious foods that are best enjoyed separately. But what if someone offered you both, combined in one? Well, in the world of food experiments, it should not come as a surprise. Recently, a video of one such fusion preparation caught the internet's attention. The clip showcased a birthday celebration where the man of the hour was seen sitting in front of a well-decorated chocolate cake. The square-shaped delicacy was adorned with rich chocolate ganache swirls with red and white mini flower designs.





Instead of cutting the cake, the man slowly removed the acetate sheet, only to receive an amusing surprise. Hiding under the sheet of paper was a hollowed-out portion filled with a cup of misal, aka the spicy sprouted bean curry, typically having an onion-tomato gravy. Excited by the revelation, the man raised his hands in absolute joy. Next, he was handed another gift, wrapped in a golden box, secured with a red bow.





Also Read:Baker Preps, Decorates Cake While Floating On A Surfboard. Viral Video Divides Internet

After unwrapping the box, he found out that the present was none other than the soft and buttery pav. The birthday boy wasted no time in tearing the pav, dipping the piece into the misal and taking a delectable bite of the iconic Maharashtrian combo, served with a cake.

Take a look at reactions to the video:





“That's the coolest cake ever,” noted a user. “Expecting bhature in the next cake,” commented another.





“Want biryani in my next bday cake,” chimed in another. One person called the man “misal paglu”.





“Misal will need counselling after this,” joked an individual.





Also Read:Wife's E. Coli-Shaped Cake For Celebrating Husband's Achievement Pleases Internet





Previously, another video featuring a mutton keema (mince) cake whipped up an online storm. While keema is certainly a mouthwatering preparation, made with rich flavours and a range of aromatic spices, it was indeed strange to combine it with the sweetness of a cake. In the video, the vlogger shared that she prepared this special mutton keema cake from mutton curry. Along with coriander, dry chillies, cinnamon sticks, and star anise, the woman also used whipped buttercream. Click here to know more.