NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketGood TimesFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
SEARCH
  • Home
  • Health
  • Cholesterol Lowering Drugs May Put Older Women At Diabetes Risk

Cholesterol Lowering Drugs May Put Older Women at Diabetes Risk

  |  Updated: March 16, 2017 17:26 IST

Google Plus Reddit
Cholesterol Lowering Drugs May Put Older Women at Diabetes Risk
Highlights
  • Older women, over 75, taking statins could be at diabetes risk
  • Statins are cholesterol-lowering drugs
  • The risk of diabetes increased as the dosage of statins increased
Older women, over 75, taking statins, which are cholesterol-lowering drugs, may be at 33 per cent increased risk of developing diabetes, according to a new study. The risk increased to over 50 per cent for women taking higher doses of statins, said researchers of the University of Queensland in Australia. Statins are prescribed to reduce the incidence of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks and strokes as well as reduce mortality. This study links its usage to the risk of diabetes, one of the most dangerous kinds of lifestyle diseases affecting millions across the globe.

"The study showed that almost 50 per cent of women in their late seventies and eighties took statins, and five per cent were diagnosed with new-onset diabetes," said Mark Jones from the University of Queensland.



"What's most concerning was that we found a 'dose effect' where the risk of diabetes increased as the dosage of statins increased," Jones added.

elderly 620

For the study, published in the journal Drugs and Ageing, the team included 8,372 Australian women born between 1921 and 1926. The results showed that elderly women should not be exposed to higher doses of statins. Elderly women currently taking statins should be carefully and regularly monitored for increased blood glucose to ensure early detection and appropriate management of this potential adverse effect, including consideration of de-prescribing, the researchers suggested.



"Those elderly women taking statins should be carefully and regularly monitored for increased blood glucose to ensure early detection and management of diabetes," added Jones.



Inputs from IANS



For the latest food news, health tips and recipes, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
Tags:  DiabetesHeart DiseaseCholesterol Lowering Drug
Women's Health: Load Up on Fruits and Veggies to Cut Psychological Stress
Women's Health: Load Up on Fruits and Veggies to Cut Psychological Stress
Flu Season in Delhi: 8 Immunity Boosting Foods to Keep You Healthy
Flu Season in Delhi: 8 Immunity Boosting Foods to Keep You Healthy

Related Videos

Advertisement
Advertisement
10Best Recipes
Latest Articles
Advertisement

Health

Beauty

Veg Recipes

Most Popular

Indian Recipes

Benefits

© 2017 NDTV Convergence, All Rights Reserved.
 