On December 12, 2023, a woman in Chandigarh went to a restaurant for dinner. Her total bill amounted to Rs 1,922, inclusive of CGST and UTGST. However, one line item stood out - Rs 55 charged for a bottle of packaged drinking water, even though the Aquafina bottle clearly displayed an MRP of Rs 20, with taxes included.





Shocked by the discrepancy, she decided to challenge the charge, reported The Economic Times. After her complaint was initially dismissed by the district consumer commission, the complainant, Smt. Khanna approached the state commission and argued her case herself.

Restaurant Said They Charged Extra For The Ambience

During the hearing, the restaurant's lawyer justified the higher price by pointing to operational costs such as air conditioning, seating space, ambience, and service. According to the restaurant, these factors warranted a premium on items served to diners.

The Chandigarh SCDRC rejected this argument outright. The Commission clarified that while restaurants are free to price their food and menus, the same freedom does not apply to pre-packaged commodities like bottled water that carry a printed MRP.

MRP Has To Be Followed, Whether In Restaurant Or Store

Citing the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, the Commission stated that the MRP is the maximum price at which a packaged product can be sold, as it already includes all taxes, packaging expenses, and retailer margins. Selling a product above this price is a legal violation. The fact that the sale takes place inside a restaurant does not change its nature, reported The Economic Times.

Unfair Trade Practice By The Restaurant

The Commission observed that while all food items were billed as per the menu, the water bottle was overcharged. This selective markup was termed an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.





It also noted that GST was charged again on the inflated water price, despite the MRP already including taxes, further disadvantaging the consumer.





Importantly, the Commission pointed out that clean drinking water is a basic necessity for life and overcharging for it goes against both consumer protection and public interest.

Rs 3,000 Fine And Refund Of Extra Amount

In its final order, passed on December 9, 2025, the Chandigarh SCDRC directed the restaurant to refund Rs 25, the excess amount charged over the MRP of the water bottle, and to pay Rs 3,000 as compensation for mental harassment and adoption of unfair trade practices. The Commission asked the restaurant to comply within 30 days of receiving the order, failing which interest would be applicable.





The ruling is a reminder for diners that restaurants cannot charge more than the printed MRP for packaged items such as bottled water, irrespective of service, surroundings or dining experience.