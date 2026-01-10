Parathas are one of the most loved comfort foods in Indian kitchens. There is something about biting into a warm, flaky paratha on a chilly winter morning that feels like pure bliss. From classic aloo paratha to paneer, gobhi and even methi, the varieties are endless, and each has its own charm. Aloo paratha remains a timeless favourite, but have you ever tried giving it a seasonal twist? This winter, elevate your breakfast with bathua aloo paratha - a wholesome, flavour-packed delight that combines the goodness of bathua leaves with spiced potatoes. We spotted this amazing recipe on Instagram page @snapsfromkitchen, and it is just what you need to make your mornings extra special.

What Makes Bathua Aloo Paratha A Must-Try?

Bathua aloo paratha is a winter speciality that combines the earthy flavour of bathua leaves with the comforting taste of spiced potatoes. It's wholesome, flavourful, and packed with seasonal goodness, making it a must-try for anyone who loves traditional Indian flatbreads.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Bathua Aloo Paratha?

Bathua is rich in vitamins A and C, calcium, and iron, which help boost immunity and improve digestion. Combined with potatoes and whole wheat flour, this paratha provides fibre, energy and essential nutrients - perfect for a nourishing winter meal.

What To Pair With Bathua Aloo Paratha?

It tastes amazing with fresh curd, tangy pickle and a dollop of white butter. For a complete meal, you can also enjoy it with a hot cup of masala chai or a simple green chutney.

Can Bathua Aloo Paratha Be Made Ahead Of Time?

Yes! You can prepare the dough and stuffing in advance and refrigerate them separately. When ready to eat, just roll and cook fresh parathas for the best taste.

Is Bathua Aloo Paratha Suitable For Weight Watchers?

Absolutely, if made with minimal ghee and served with low-fat curd. Bathua is low in calories and high in fibre, making it a great addition to a balanced diet.

How To Make Bathua Aloo Paratha | Aloo Paratha Recipe

Mix the flour and salt, then add water gradually and knead until the dough is smooth and soft. Cover and let it rest while you prepare the filling. Discard the tough stems of the bathua leaves, wash them thoroughly, and chop them finely. Heat ghee in a pan and add a pinch of hing, green chillies and the chopped bathua leaves. Cook for a few minutes until all the water evaporates. Add boiled potatoes along with ginger, red chilli powder, salt, crushed coriander seeds, ajwain, anardana, roasted cumin powder, garam masala, chaat masala and roasted besan. Mix everything well to combine. Roll out a portion of the dough into a small disc and place the prepared stuffing in the centre. Fold the edges over the filling and roll it out again into a paratha. Heat a tawa on medium flame. Cook the paratha until golden brown spots appear, then flip it. Smear a little ghee on top, press lightly with a spatula, flip again, and cook until both sides are crisp.

3 Tips To Make Perfect Bathua Aloo Paratha

Dry The Bathua Completely: After washing, saute the bathua until all moisture evaporates. Excess water will make the stuffing soggy and tear the paratha while rolling.

After washing, saute the bathua until all moisture evaporates. Excess water will make the stuffing soggy and tear the paratha while rolling. Mash Potatoes Well: Ensure the boiled potatoes are smooth and lump-free. This helps the filling spread evenly and prevents uneven rolling.

Ensure the boiled potatoes are smooth and lump-free. This helps the filling spread evenly and prevents uneven rolling. Seal And Roll Gently: After stuffing, press the dough gently and roll with light hands using dry flour. Too much pressure can cause the filling to spill out.

So, what are you waiting for? Head straight to your kitchen and make yourself this wholesome bathua aloo Paratha that's packed with flavour and perfect for cosy winter mornings.