  • Pregnant Women At Higher Risk Of Assault-Related Trauma And Death: Study

Pregnant Women at Higher Risk of Assault-Related Trauma and Death: Study

   |  Updated: May 08, 2017 10:57 IST

Highlights
  • Pregnant women are twice as likely to go through assault-related trauma
  • Assault-related trauma are three times more deadly
  • The findings highlight the importance to safeguard pregnant women
Pregnancy is a beautiful phase in every woman's life, but it is also a time when proper care and precaution from illness or accidents become of utmost importance. While we may assume that all pregnant women are pampered and taken well care of by their families, it is not always the case. On the dark side, a large number of women are victims of assault, even during pregnancy. A recent study done by Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania in the US, it revealed shocking data, stating that pregnant women are twice as likely to be a victim of an assault-related trauma than an accident-related trauma like car accidents or falls, compared to women who are not pregnant. In most cases, these women die from such assault-related injuries.

"The striking results of our study suggest that widespread screening for violence and trauma during pregnancy may provide an opportunity to identify women at risk for death during pregnancy," said lead study author Neha Deshpande from the university. The findings point to an opportunity for intervention to safeguard pregnant women.



About the Study



According to the study, pregnant trauma victims, on an average, suffered less severe injuries than their non-pregnant counterparts. However, despite less severe injuries, pregnant women were nearly twice as likely to be dead when they arrived at the hospital, or die in the hospital. In particular, assault-related trauma was about three times more deadly than accident-related trauma.

(Also read: Weigth Gain Post-Pregnancy: 5 Points Women Should Keep in Mind)

pregnancy

For their analysis, the researchers used data from the Pennsylvania Trauma Outcomes Study database, a comprehensive and validated registry which includes records of admissions to all accredited trauma centres in the state. The analysis focused on admissions from 2005 through 2015, and included nearly 45,000 cases of trauma among victims who were defined as women of childbearing age (14-49).



The data also revealed that nearly one in five pregnant women reported a psychiatric illness or arrived at the hospital following a suicide attempt.



"Since the typical definition of maternal deaths includes only those directly caused or impacted by pregnancy, it does not include accidental or incidental causes of death, making it difficult to accurately gauge the burden of trauma-related deaths on maternal mortality," said senior author Corrina Oxford, Assistant Professor at Perelman School of Medicine. "However, evidence presented in our study suggests this is a pervasive issue that requires further attention to ensure these women, and their babies, are being properly cared for," added Oxford.



The findings are scheduled to be presented at the American Congress of Obstetricians & Gynecologists' (ACOG) annual clinical and scientific meeting in San Diego on Sunday.

Inputs from IANS



Tags:  PregnancyPregnant WomenPregnanciesTrauma
