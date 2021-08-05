Kareena Kapoor Khan is undoubtedly one of the biggest foodies on Instagram. The actress often shares snippets of her food sojourns for her Instagram following of 7.1 million. Just last week, she showed us how she and sister Karisma Kapoor had a 'productive weekend' filled with lots of good food and plenty of indulgences. The duo binged on Roomali Roti with chicken curry and even devoured a decadent chocolate cake later. And now, Kareena has let us into an interesting fact about her foodie cravings during pregnancy. Take a look at the Instagram reel she shared:

In the Instagram Reels video, we see Kareena Kapoor Khan excitedly opening a box of pizza. She takes a slice and is about to bite on it when she decides to take another one and make a pizza sandwich of two slices together!





She further explained in the caption that pizza was the number one dish she craved during her pregnancy. "Here's an interesting thing you guys 'knead' to know about me. When I was pregnant... I was a pizza-guzzling girl who would demolish one pizza after another and my friends would just watch in disbelief," she wrote in the caption. "P.S. I still am a HUGE pizza 'aficionadough'," she added.





Kareena Kapoor Khan then took to Instagram stories to share the same Reels video and ask her followers about what they craved during their pregnancy days. "I'd love to know... what was your pregnancy comfort food," she asked using a poll sticker on Instagram. Many of her followers replied to her story, and Kareena shared some of the responses to her stories. Take a look:

White sauce spaghetti, Burritos and Pani Puri were some of the responses which resonated with Kareena Kapoor Khan the most. We would surely love to hear about more of the actress' pregnancy cravings soon. Did you relate to Kareena Kapoor Khan's pizza addiction? Tell us in the comments below.