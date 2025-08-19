Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated with devotion and joy across India. Devotees prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes with elaborate rituals, decorations, and festive foods. The festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ganesha, son of Lord Shiva, and people pray for wealth, prosperity, and success. According to the Hindu calendar, Ganesh Chaturthi falls in the Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapada month, typically around August or September. Also called Ganeshotsav, it is a 10-day festival culminating with Ganesh Visarjan on the last day, Anant Chaturdashi.





Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Date, Time And Muhurat

Ganesha Chaturthi will be observed on Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat - 11:05 AM to 01:40 PM





Duration - 02 Hours 34 Minutes





Ganesha Visarjan will fall on Saturday, September 6, 2025





Time to avoid Moon sighting on previous day - 01:54 PM to 08:29 PM, August 26





Duration - 06 Hours 34 Minutes





Time to avoid Moon sighting - 09:28 AM to 08:57 PM





Duration - 11 Hours 29 Minutes





Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025





Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 03:44 PM on August 27, 2025





(Source: Drikpanchang.com)





How Ganesh Chaturthi Is Celebrated Across India

Ganeshotsav is observed across India with enthusiasm, but it holds a unique charm in Maharashtra. The Lalbaug Ka Raja idol and pandal are famous nationwide, attracting thousands of devotees. Beyond community worships, many families bring Ganesh idols home and perform daily rituals for ten days. Homes are decorated with lights and flowers, and the deity is adorned with fine clothes and floral jewellery. Devotees wear new clothes, clean their homes, and prepare an array of sweet and savoury dishes to please Lord Ganesha.

Significance of Offering Bhogs To Lord Ganesha

Food is central to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Offering bhogs or prasads to Lord Ganesha is a gesture of devotion, gratitude, and seeking blessings. Sweet dishes such as modaks are believed to be the favourite of Lord Ganesha, symbolising happiness, prosperity, and removal of obstacles. Savoury dishes and seasonal fruits complete the offering, representing abundance and respect for nature's bounty. Preparing these foods is also a family activity, strengthening bonds and keeping traditional culinary practices alive.

Regional Variations In Ganesh Chaturthi Foods

While Maharashtra is famous for puran poli and ukdiche modak, other regions have their specialities. Tamil Nadu features kozhukattai, a rice dumpling with coconut-jaggery filling, while Karnataka enjoys holige and several ladoo varieties. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana often prepare ariselu and different types of laddu. Each region brings its unique flavours and techniques to the festival, showcasing India's rich culinary diversity.

5 Classic Sweet And Savoury Dishes For Ganesh Chaturthi

Here are five essential recipes that are widely prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. These dishes can be offered as bhogs or enjoyed at home with family.

1. Puran Poli

A Maharashtrian favourite, puran poli is a paratha stuffed with a sweet dal filling. It is soft, generously spread with ghee, and melts in your mouth effortlessly. Click here for the recipe.

2. Modak

This sweet is a flour dumpling filled with coconut, jaggery, nutmeg, and saffron. The steamed version, known as 'ukdiche modak', is popular, though fried modaks are also enjoyed. Click here for the recipe.

3. Churma Ladoo

Churma ladoo is made from a mixture of atta, sugar, ghee, and nuts, powdered and shaped into ladoos or modaks. It is a traditional sweet often offered to Lord Ganesha. Click here for the recipe.

4. Sheera

Sheera is a rich pudding made with rava, sugar, dry fruits, and ample ghee. Some variations include pineapple or banana for added flavours. Click here for the recipe.

5. Kozhukattai

Kozhukattai is a steamed rice dumpling with jaggery and coconut filling. Unlike the usual modak shape, these sweets are round and bite-sized, making them easy to serve and enjoy. Click here for the recipe.

Tips For Preparing Ganesh Chaturthi Sweets At Home

Preparing sweets at home can be simple with a few practical steps that ensure your bhogs look and taste perfect:





Keep jaggery lumps-free by melting and straining them before mixing.





Steam modaks for 10-15 minutes to allow the filling to set perfectly.





Use fresh ghee generously to enhance both flavour and texture.





For ladoos, shape the mixture while it is slightly warm to prevent cracking.





These small steps help make your sweets visually appealing, delicious, and ready to be offered to Lord Ganesha.

How To Decorate Your Ganesh Idol And Pooja Space

Creating a beautiful pooja space enhances the festive mood and adds a personal touch:





Use fresh flowers, garlands, and lights to create a sacred atmosphere.





Make rangoli designs at the entrance to welcome devotees with traditional charm.





Dress the idol in clean clothes, silk scarves, and floral jewellery to reflect devotion and care.





This combination of decoration and thoughtfulness makes the setup visually stunning and spiritually uplifting for the festival.

Eco-Friendly Ganesh Visarjan Practices

Sustainable celebrations are becoming increasingly important for modern devotees:





Choose clay idols over plaster of Paris to reduce environmental harm.





Use natural colours for decorations instead of synthetic paints.





Immerse idols in small water tanks or artificial ponds to minimise water pollution.





Opt for plant-based decorations and reusable items wherever possible.





These practices allow families to maintain the grandeur of tradition while protecting the environment.

Quick Ganesh Chaturthi Menu Planning

Planning your festival menu in advance ensures smooth preparation and a balanced offering:





Alongside the five classic bhogs, include seasonal fruits, coconut sweets, and light savoury snacks.





Mix traditional sweets with simple savories to create a visually attractive and comprehensive pooja offering.





Organising the menu ahead of time reduces last-minute stress and ensures that every item is ready for the deity and guests.





This approach keeps your Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations organised, enjoyable, and memorable.

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with these recipes, decorations, and eco-friendly practices ensures a festival full of devotion, joy, and family togetherness.