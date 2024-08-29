Ganesh Chaturthi is almost here! The 10-day festival kicks off on September 7, and people are already buzzing with excitement. This festive time is all about welcoming Lord Ganesha into our homes and community pandals. The idol will be immersed on the 10th day, wrapping up the celebrations. Daily prayers, offerings, and rituals light up homes and pandals, decked out in flowers and lights. And, of course, no celebration is complete without Lord Ganesha's favourite sweets-like modak! Here's how to get it just right.





Modak's popularity means there are many ways to make it, but traditional Udkiche Modak stands out. Made from coconut, jaggery, and rice flour, and steamed to perfection, it's a crowd-pleaser. Cracking is a common issue when making it at home, but don't worry! We've got some awesome tips to help you make flawless modaks this Ganesh Chaturthi and win Bappa's heart with your offerings.





Ganesh Chaturthi Modak Tips: Here Are Tips To Make Perfect Udkiche Modak for Ganesh Chaturthi:

1. Prepare Desiccated Coconut

Udkiche modak's star ingredient is its delicious coconut-jaggery filling. For the best texture, use fresh coconut instead of pre-grated ones. Don't skimp on the details-grate it yourself to ensure that smooth, melt-in-your-mouth stuffing everyone loves.

2. Cook Coconut and Jaggery Just Right

Combine jaggery with the grated coconut and let it sit for a bit. Heat ghee in a pan and cook the mixture over low heat, stirring constantly. Keep cooking until the jaggery is completely melted, then turn off the heat and let it cool. Once cooled, stir in some cardamom powder for that extra zing.

3. Perfect the Dough

Getting the rice flour dough just right is key. For every cup of flour, use one cup (or a touch more) of water. Heat the water with a spoonful of ghee, add the flour, and mix well. The dough should thicken up nicely. After removing it from the heat, knead it in a large bowl until smooth and let it rest for a bit.

4. Use Ghee to Shape Modaks

When shaping your modaks, coat your hands with ghee. This prevents the dough from sticking and makes it easier to shape. Take a small portion of dough, roll it out lightly, and place the stuffing in the centre. Gather the edges to seal and shape the modak. Repeat until all your modaks are ready.

5. Check if Modaks Are Done

To make sure your modaks are properly steamed, gently touch one. If the outer layer isn't sticking to your fingers, they're good to go and ready to be served. Enjoy making these delicious treats and have a fantastic Ganesh Chaturthi!









