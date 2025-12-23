Petha is one of those classic desi sweets that almost everyone has grown up eating. Soft, juicy, and coated with sugar, it is especially famous in North India, with Agra being its most popular home. From small sweet shops to big boxes picked up for family back home, petha has always been a simple dessert with a strong nostalgia factor. It looks delicate, but the process behind it is anything but fancy. And that is exactly what has caught people's attention online.





A video showing petha being made in bulk is now going viral on Instagram. The clip, shared by user kamalesh_sarkar98, gives a raw look at how this everyday sweet comes together. The video starts with a group of men sitting on the ground, working with ash gourd, also known as winter melon. The vegetables are first peeled properly. After that, the head and bottom are sliced off. The gourd is then cut open, deseeded and chopped into thick pieces. Everything is done by hand, at a steady pace, showing how routine this work is for them.





Once the pieces are ready, they are cooked in a large batch with sugar and water. After cooking, the petha pieces are spread out on the ground and left to dry. Once dried, the pieces are gathered and packed, ready to be sold in the market.

The video has sparked a lot of reactions, with many viewers raising concerns about hygiene during the making process. Several comments questioned the way the sweet was prepared in the open.





One user wrote, “Save water, no rinsing required.” Another added, “I am concerned about public hygiene.”





A comment read, “Hygiene zero, diarrhoea 100%,” clearly calling out the lack of cleanliness.





Someone else asked, “Road pe failana jaruri hai? (Is it necessary to spread it on the road?)”





A few viewers directly pointed out, “Severe hygiene issue.”





Many said, “The word hygiene left the chat.”





