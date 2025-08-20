Ganesh Chaturthi is a famous Hindu festival celebrated with great enthusiasm across India. The festival has a distinct charm in Maharashtra, where preparations for the ten-day celebration begin well in advance. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will start on 27 August 2025. Homes and pandals are decorated for the arrival of Lord Ganesha. People bring the idol of Lord Ganesha into their homes and worship him with devotion for ten days, offering various dishes. It is believed that worshipping Ganesh ji during this time fulfils all wishes.





Popular Dishes Made During Ganesh Chaturthi

A variety of savoury and sweet dishes are prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. Popular dishes include:

Bundi Laddu, Besan Laddu, Semolina Laddu

Puran Poli and Coconut Barfi

Potato Sabzi and traditional Puri

Modak, especially Ukadiche Modak, a steamed sweet with a soft outer layer and rich filling

Modak is considered especially dear to Lord Ganesha and is offered as Prasad during the festival.

Dos and Do Nots During Ganesh Chaturthi

Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol

Do not use garlic and onion in festival dishes

Offer all prepared dishes to Lord Ganesha if installed at home or in a pandal

Ingredients for Classic Udikache Modak

For the outer layer (Ukad):

2 cups rice flour

4 tsp glutinous rice flour (available in Japanese markets)

2 cups water

A pinch of salt

2 tsp ghee (clarified butter)

For the stuffing:

2 cups shredded coconut

2 cups jaggery

4 tbsp poppy seeds

Cardamom powder

Roasted cashew nuts and raisins

Step-By-Step Recipe for Udikache Modak

Prepare the Ukad (outer layer)

Mix rice flour and glutinous rice flour thoroughly and sieve two to three times. Boil water, add a pinch of salt and one teaspoon of ghee, then pour in the rice flour. Mix well to avoid lumps. Cover with a damp cloth and set aside for ten minutes.

Prepare the Stuffing

Roast the poppy seeds in a pan. Once lightly browned, add shredded coconut and jaggery. Mix well and finally add cardamom powder, roasted cashew nuts, and raisins. The stuffing is ready.

Assemble the Modak

Wet your hands with water and a little oil. Knead the ukad into a soft dough. Take small portions of dough, shape them into small bowls, and fill with the prepared stuffing. Fold the edges over the stuffing to form the classic Modak shape, sealing the top neatly. Keep the Modaks covered with a damp cloth to prevent drying. Heat one inch of water in an idly cooker and place a small round pot inside. Cover it with a small thali or chalni. Place a banana leaf on the chalni and arrange the Modaks, leaving enough space between each. Steam for ten minutes over medium heat. The Modaks are ready to serve.

Tips for Perfect Ukadiche Modak

Knead the dough until soft but not sticky.

Keep hands wet while shaping Modaks to avoid cracks.

Use fresh banana leaves to prevent sticking.

Steam on medium heat to retain the delicate texture.

Variations of Modak

Chocolate Modak for a modern twist

Dry Fruit Modak for extra richness

Fried Modak for a crispy alternative

Regional variations across Maharashtra and other Indian states

Nutritional Information

Approximate calories per Modak: 150-180 kcal depending on size

Rich in carbohydrates from rice flour and jaggery

Contains healthy fats from ghee and nuts

Storage and Shelf Life

Modaks can be stored in an airtight container for 1-2 days

Refrigerate to extend shelf life but steam again before serving to restore softness

Cultural Significance of Modak

Modak is traditionally offered to Lord Ganesha as it is believed to be his favourite sweet. During Ganesh Chaturthi, offering Modak is considered auspicious and symbolises devotion and prosperity.

Common Mistakes to Avoid

Dough too soft or too dry can affect the shape





Overcooking can make Modaks hard





Stuffing falling out if not sealed properly

This Ganesh Chaturthi, follow this classic Udikache Modak recipe to make Modaks easily at home and offer them as Prasad to Lord Ganesha.