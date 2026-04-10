When it is 40 degrees outside, and your brain feels like it is melting, reaching for a tub of ice cream is the most natural thing in the world. But there is a whole universe of frozen and chilled desserts beyond the usual scoops. From Italian-style shaved ice to no-churn semifreddo, Indian kulfi and layered falooda, these treats bring different textures, flavours and formats to your freezer. Most of them do not need fancy machines either, just a blender, whisk, fridge or freezer and a bit of patience. Here are ten ideas, plus detailed, home-friendly recipes to play with this summer.

Here Are 10 Frozen Desserts That Are Not Ice Cream

1. Strawberry Granita (Italian shaved ice)

Granita is an Italian frozen dessert made from fruit, sugar and water, scraped into icy crystals as it freezes.Unlike ice cream, there is no dairy and no churning; you simply freeze and rake the mixture with a fork every 30–40 minutes until it turns into fluffy, crunchy shards. The result is light, refreshing and perfect for sticky evenings when even custard feels too heavy.





Recipe

You need:

500 g ripe strawberries, hulled and chopped

120 g sugar

250 ml water

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch of salt

Method:

Blend strawberries, sugar, water, lemon juice and salt until completely smooth. Taste and adjust sugar or lemon as needed – it should be slightly sweeter than you want the final dessert. Pour into a shallow metal or glass dish and freeze for 30–40 minutes. Scrape the partly frozen mixture with a fork, breaking up icy chunks. Return to the freezer and repeat every 30 minutes for 3–4 rounds, until you have fluffy ice crystals. Serve in chilled glasses with fresh mint.

2. No-churn Chocolate Semifreddo

Semifreddo literally means “half cold” in Italian and refers to semi-frozen desserts that slice like a terrine but eat like soft ice cream.The base is usually whipped cream plus a light meringue or sabayon, set in a loaf tin in the freezer and served in slices. It looks like proper ice cream, but you do not need an ice cream machine.





Recipe





You need:

300 ml whipping cream

3 large eggs, separated

120 g caster sugar, divided

150 g dark chocolate, melted and cooled

1 tsp vanilla extract

Pinch of salt

Method:

Line a loaf tin with cling film, leaving overhang to help lift the semifreddo out later. Whip the cream to soft peaks and chill. In a clean bowl, whisk egg whites with a pinch of salt; slowly add 60 g sugar and whisk to a glossy meringue. In another bowl, whisk egg yolks with remaining 60 g sugar and vanilla until pale and thick. Whisk the cooled, melted chocolate into the yolk mixture. Gently fold in whipped cream, then fold in meringue in two additions to keep the mixture airy. Pour into the lined tin, smooth the top and freeze for at least 6 hours or overnight. To serve, unmould, slice with a hot knife and let it sit 2–3 minutes so the edges soften a little.

3. Mexican-Style Mango Paletas (fruit pops)

Paletas are Mexican ice pops made from real fruit, sometimes with a creamy base, and often chunkier and more flavourful than basic popsicles. For Indian kitchens, they are a brilliant way to use in-season mangoes or other fruit without too much sugar. They freeze in moulds and are easy to portion out for kids and adults.





Recipe





You need:

3 large ripe mangoes (about 500–600 g pulp)

150 ml water or tender coconut water

2–3 tbsp sugar or honey, to taste

Juice of 1 lime

Pinch of salt

Method:

Scoop out mango flesh and blend with water, sugar or honey, lime juice and salt until smooth. Taste – the mixture should be bright and a bit sweeter than you want, as freezing dulls sweetness. Pour into popsicle moulds; add a few tiny mango cubes if you like chunks. Insert sticks and freeze for at least 6–8 hours. To unmould, briefly dip the moulds into warm water and gently pull out the paletas.

4. Vietnamese Coffee Jelly With Cream

Coffee jelly is popular in parts of East and Southeast Asia, usually served chilled in cubes with cream or condensed milk.

It is light, wobbly and bittersweet, which makes it a great dessert for people who do not like anything too sugary.

You can use strong instant coffee here, so it is very pantry-friendly.





Recipe





You need:

500 ml strong black coffee (instant or decoction)

3–4 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)

2 tsp powdered gelatine (or agar-agar for a vegetarian version)

3 tbsp cold water (for blooming gelatine)

Chilled cream or sweetened condensed milk, to serve

Method:

Make the coffee and stir in sugar while hot. In a small bowl, sprinkle gelatine over cold water and let it bloom for 5 minutes. Stir the bloomed gelatine into the hot coffee until completely dissolved. Pour into a shallow dish or individual glasses and chill for at least 4 hours, until set. Cut into cubes if using a dish. Serve cold, topped with chilled cream or a drizzle of condensed milk.

5. Classic Italian Panna Cotta With Berry Topping

Panna cotta is a chilled Italian dessert made from cream, sugar and gelatine, set in little cups or moulds until just firm and silky.

It is rich but not heavy, and works beautifully with tart fruit toppings like berries or passion fruit.The best part for Indian kitchens is that it is a pure fridge dessert, no baking, no churning.





Recipe





You need:

500 ml cream (or 300 ml cream + 200 ml milk)

80 g sugar

2 tsp vanilla extract

7–8 g powdered gelatine (about 2.5 tsp)

3 tbsp cold water

200 g mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

2–3 tbsp sugar for the topping

Method:

Sprinkle gelatine over cold water and let it stand 5–10 minutes.

Heat cream, sugar and vanilla in a saucepan until just below boiling; stir to dissolve sugar.

Take off heat and stir in the bloomed gelatine until fully melted.

Strain into a jug and pour into 4–6 ramekins or glasses.

Chill for at least 4 hours or overnight until softly set.

For the topping, cook berries with 2–3 tbsp sugar over low heat for 5–7 minutes until slightly saucy; cool completely.

Spoon berry sauce over the set panna cottas before serving.

6. Indian Mango Kulfi (No-Churn, Matka Style)

Kulfi is often described as traditional Indian ice cream, but it is denser, creamier and not churned at all. Milk is slowly reduced and flavoured with cardamom, nuts or fruit, then frozen in moulds or little earthen matkas. Compared to regular ice cream, kulfi melts more slowly and has a satisfyingly rich, almost chewy texture.





Recipe





You need:

1 litre full-fat milk

200 g sweetened condensed milk

3–4 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)

½ cup thick mango pulp (fresh or canned)

¼ tsp cardamom powder

2 tbsp chopped pistachios and almonds

Method:

In a heavy-bottomed pan, simmer milk on low heat, stirring often, until reduced by about half; this can take 35–40 minutes.

Stir in condensed milk and sugar; cook 5–10 more minutes until slightly thick and creamy.

Cool to room temperature, then whisk in mango pulp and cardamom.

Add chopped nuts.

Pour into kulfi moulds or small matkas; cover and freeze for at least 8 hours or overnight.

To unmould, dip the mould in warm water for a few seconds and pull out; garnish with extra nuts.

7. Rose Falooda Sundae (Layered Indian chilled dessert)

Falooda is a layered North Indian and Persian-influenced dessert built with soaked vermicelli, basil (sabja) seeds, rose syrup, milk and toppings. Served chilled in tall glasses, it is more of a drink-dessert hybrid, and you can build it like a sundae with jelly, ice cream or kulfi. It is colourful, playful and perfect for a house party.





Recipe





You need:

¼ cup falooda sev or thin vermicelli

2 tbsp sabja (sweet basil) seeds

2–3 tbsp rose syrup

400 ml chilled milk

2 scoops kulfi or vanilla ice cream

2 tbsp chopped nuts

Optional: strawberry jelly cubes

Method:

Soak sabja seeds in water for 15–20 minutes until they swell.

Cook vermicelli in boiling water until soft; drain, rinse in cold water and chill.

In serving glasses, add 1 tbsp rose syrup at the bottom.

Add a layer of sabja seeds, then some cooked vermicelli.

Pour in chilled milk gently so the layers stay visible.

Top with a scoop of kulfi or ice cream, jelly cubes if using, more rose syrup and chopped nuts.

Serve immediately with a long spoon.

8. Mango Shrikhand Pops

Photo Credit: iStock

Shrikhand is a chilled yoghurt dessert from western India, made by straining curd, then sweetening and flavouring it with cardamom and saffron. Turning shrikhand into popsicles gives you an easy, protein-rich frozen dessert with a familiar flavour profile. Using hung curd instead of cream keeps it lighter but still creamy.





Recipe





You need:

600 g full-fat yoghurt

4–5 tbsp powdered sugar or icing sugar

½ cup thick mango pulp

¼ tsp cardamom powder

A few strands of saffron soaked in 1 tbsp warm milk

Chopped pistachios, for garnish

Method:

Tie the yoghurt in a muslin cloth and hang it over a bowl in the fridge for 4–5 hours to remove whey.

Transfer thick hung curd to a bowl; whisk with sugar until smooth.

Add mango pulp, cardamom and saffron milk; whisk again.

Spoon into popsicle moulds and sprinkle some pistachios on top.

Insert sticks and freeze for 6–8 hours.

Unmould and serve straight from the freezer.

9. Chilled Fruit Custard Trifle Cups

Photo Credit: NDTV Beeps

Fruit custard is a classic Indian fridge dessert, combining set custard with chopped seasonal fruit. Turning it into individual trifle cups with a biscuit base and extra toppings makes it feel more like a plated dessert than a basic bowlful. It is a great make-ahead option for big families.





Recipe





You need:

500 ml milk

3 tbsp custard powder (vanilla flavour)

3–4 tbsp sugar

10–12 digestive biscuits

3 tbsp melted butter

2 cups mixed chopped fruits (apple, banana, grapes, pomegranate, berries)

Whipped cream (optional), nuts or tutti-frutti to garnish

Method:

Mix custard powder with 3–4 tbsp cold milk to form a smooth paste. Heat the remaining milk with sugar; when it starts to simmer, whisk in the custard paste and cook, stirring, until thick. Cool completely; a cling film pressed to the surface prevents skin from forming. Crush biscuits, mix with melted butter and press into the base of small dessert glasses. Spoon cooled custard over the biscuit base. Top with chopped fruits and a little whipped cream if you like. Chill for at least 2 hours before serving.

10. Simple Watermelon And Lime Ice Gola At Home

Ice gola or chuski is an Indian street classic, essentially shaved or crushed ice drenched in colourful syrups. At home, you can give it a slightly healthier spin by making your own fresh fruit syrup, like watermelon and lime, while still keeping the nostalgia.





Recipe





You need:

3 cups seedless watermelon cubes

3–4 tbsp sugar (or to taste)

Juice of 1–2 limes

Crushed ice

Kala namak or chaat masala (optional)

Method:

Blend watermelon with sugar and lime juice; strain to get a clear, bright juice.

Chill the juice for at least 1 hour.

Pack crushed ice tightly into small glasses or steel bowls.

Unmould the ice mounds onto plates or serve directly in glasses.

Pour chilled watermelon-lime syrup generously over the ice.

Finish with a tiny pinch of kala namak or chaat masala if you like a tangy, chatpata finish.

Beyond The Tub

The next time someone says, “Let us get ice cream”, you will have at least ten other ways to cool down. Granita and semifreddo give you Italian-style elegance without machines, paletas and coffee jelly feel like travel in a glass, and panna cotta turns your fridge into a dessert studio. Kulfi, falooda, shrikhand pops, custard trifles and homemade gola bring in that familiar Indian comfort, just dressed up a little more smartly. Most of these recipes are forgiving, scalable and happy with local fruit. So clear a little freezer space, keep a few basic ingredients handy and let your dessert game get a lot more interesting than yet another scoop.