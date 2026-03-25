Women's health is influenced by hormones, lifestyle choices, daily routines and emotional well-being. Many women today experience fluctuations in mood, energy and sleep quality because of increasing responsibilities at work and at home. Over time, these challenges can affect hormonal balance, digestion and overall vitality. Ayurveda offers natural and gentle solutions that support the body without side effects. These time-tested herbs help strengthen the nervous system, balance hormones and improve overall wellness. Recently, health coach Dimple Jangda took to her Instagram to share three Ayurvedic herbs that she recommends for every woman.

Before exploring Dimple's recommended herbs, it is important to acknowledge the concerns many women deal with on a daily basis.





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Common Health Issues Women Face

Hormonal imbalances

Stress and anxiety

Sleep disturbances

Dimple highlights that these concerns are now widespread but incorporating the right herbs can help women regain control over their well-being.

Top 3 Ayurvedic Herbs Every Woman Should Add To Her Daily Routine

1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is one of the most common yet most ignored herbs in everyday wellness. According to Dimple, it is a powerful adaptogen that helps in reducing stress levels, lowering anxiety, and bringing down elevated cortisol. It helps stabilise the nervous system and prevents it from becoming overstimulated or triggered - something that happens frequently due to modern lifestyle pressures.

At the same time, Ashwagandha is highly beneficial for the thyroid and adrenal glands. It helps improve strength, vitality, and ojas - the essence of life. Dimple explains that Ashwagandha can be consumed by both men and women to enhance fertility, libido, and overall emotional balance.

To consume it daily, you can take it in the form of rasayana (herbal jam) available in the market or boil the herb in water to make a soothing herbal tea.

2. Shatavari

Popularly called the queen of herbs, Shatavari has earned its reputation for being incredibly supportive of women's health. Dimple notes that it works beautifully for women suffering from PCOS, infertility, gynaecological disorders, or those transitioning through perimenopause or menopause.

It is also consumed during pregnancy to improve lactation immediately after birth. Shatavari helps balance hormones, reduces oxidative stress, lowers inflammation, and supports overall ovarian health. It also plays a key role in supporting the ovulation process.

If you have estrogen insufficiency, Shatavari helps correct that too. Consuming it in jam form or drinking Shatavari tea once a day can greatly help in regulating period cycles, managing scanty flow, and reducing PMS symptoms.

3. Tulsi (Holy Basil)

Tulsi, found in almost every Indian household, is one of the most powerful herbs recommended by Dimple. It helps reduce stress, anxiety, and cortisol levels naturally. Tulsi also helps balance neurotransmitters and encourages the release of serotonin - the happiness hormone - which uplifts mood and emotional well-being.

Dimple explains that Tulsi helps reduce vata and kapha, managing issues like dryness, mood swings, anxiety, and sleep disturbances. It also reduces sluggishness, improves metabolism, and boosts agni, the digestive fire. Additionally, Tulsi is known for supporting lung health, making it a universal herb suitable for all age groups.





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Check out the full video below:



Why These Herbs Matter For Women's Health

These three herbs gently work together to support your hormones, improve your mood, help your digestion, boost reproductive health and promote better sleep. They are natural and safe to use regularly. When you include them in your daily routine, you may start noticing better energy, a calmer mind and an overall improvement in how you feel.





Making these herbs part of your diet can gently guide you toward better health every day.