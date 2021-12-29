We know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. But not every breakfast dish is necessarily healthy and nutritious. While there are many recipes that one can make for a protein-packed meal, cooking them all early in the morning can be a task. That's when a good and hearty egg dish comes into play! Eggs are one of the healthiest ingredients to have for breakfast. Plus, they are easy to cook with. You can boil it, bake it or even fry it, and add any veggies or masalas to it. A yummy and nutritious meal will be ready in no time, and it will load you up with enough energy for the day. However, if you are bored of that typical taste of plain boiled eggs or omelette, then it is time to amp up your regular egg dish with a lip-smacking Bihari egg pouch!





As the name suggests, this recipe hails from Bihar and is full of flavours that melt in your mouth in every bite! It is a popular street-style recipe that one can enjoy anytime. This dish has a spicy and lip-smacking taste and is filled with veggies. So, it goes without saying that this dish is all things nutritious. This recipe is called an egg pouch because it is made in a small round vessel that gives it a pouch-like shape. However, if you don't have a small round vessel, you can cook it normally in any pan.

Bihari-Style Egg Pouch Recipe: How To Make Bihari Egg Pouch

First, take a round vessel and oil it. Then break an egg and cook on low to medium flame. Add salt, pepper and red chilli. Next, throw in chopped onions, tomatoes and capsicum. Give it a light stir. Once it starts cooking from below, flip the egg and cook it from another side. When it is ready, pair it with your tea and enjoy!

For the full recipe of Bihari Egg Pouch, click here.





Make this delicious delight, and let us know how you liked the taste of it!