Porridge is a comfort food, and people from around the world enjoy this humble and nourishing meal, often for breakfast or supper. But which kind of porridge is the best of all? Popular food and travel guide TasteAtlas has unveiled the latest ranking for the 50 best porridges from around the world. India's Upma found a spot on this distinguished list, ranking 43rd among the 50 best porridges in the world.

What Is Upma? What Is Upma Made Of?

For the unversed, upma is a thick porridge dish prepared from dry-roasted rava or coarse rice flour. A popular South Indian breakfast dish, it is flavoured with curry leaves, green chillies, spices and veggies. Find an easy and tasty recipe here.





The best porridge list is topped by Bubur ayam from Java, Indonesia - a thick rice porridge topped with shredded chicken and various savoury condiments. It is prepared by first boiling chicken, and then the same broth is typically used to cook the rice until it becomes dense in consistency.

Here Are The Top 10 Best Porridges From Around The World, As Per TasteAtlas:

1. Bubur Ayam, Java, Indonesia

Bubur ayam is the Indonesian version of chicken congee - a thick rice porridge topped with shredded chicken and savoury condiments.

2. Arroz Caldo, Philippines

Arroz caldo is a thick rice porridge with the addition of delicious chicken. It is usually cooked in a ginger-infused broth and served with various accompaniments and seasonings.





3. Elarji, Samegrelo-Upper Svaneti, Georgia

This thick and elastic porridge is prepared with coarse cornmeal, cornflour, and sulguni or tchkhinti cheese.

4. Taci Si Inghite, Romania

This variation on the traditional Romanian polenta dish consists of soft mamaliga (Romanian polenta made from coarse cornmeal and water) combined with a mixture of salty cheese and sour cream in alternating layers.

5. Banosh, Ukraine

This velvety Ukrainian corn porridge consists of corn flour cooked in a mixture of sour cream and Bryndza cheese.





6. Mamaliga Cu Branza, Romania

Traditional Romanian-style cornmeal porridge called mamaliga is combined with white cheese in this simple Romanian dish.

7. Shrimp And Grits, Southern United States, USA

This is a simple fisherman's dish made with shrimp cooked in bacon grease, then served over creamy grits (a type of porridge made from coarsely ground dried corn).

8. Pirao, Brazil

This watered-down polenta is mainly prepared by stirring manioc (cassava) flour in various flavorful meat or seafood broths.





9. Lugaw, Philippines

Lugaw is a Filipino rice porridge that is traditionally thought of as soft food for sick people, due to the fact that it doesn't require much chewing.

10. Bissara, Egypt

Bissara is a comforting Egyptian and Moroccan dish made with pureed beans - either split peas or dried fava beans.





