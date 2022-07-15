Monsoon seasons are a welcome relief from the sweltering summer heat. We all enjoy the breezy rain, cool weather. Although there are many advantages to this climate, it does have its share of skin problems. As the skin is exposed to humidity and heat on a regular basis, it may become highly prone to damage. Furthermore, the monsoon season can potentially damage skin and aggravate skin problems such as acne, allergies, rashes, and infections. As a result, it is critical to take care of your skin as well as your overall health. A simple solution here is to make minor changes to your diet. You can use many skincare essentials to combat the effects of humidity on the skin, but eating the right foods can go a long way toward improving skin health and beauty. These foods will not only keep skin problems at bay, but will also give the skin a radiant glow.



Here are certain diets tips to help you get glowing skin in monsoon:

1. Drink plenty of fluids

In order to restore the moisture lost in the body during monsoons, it is important to keep hydrating yourself. You can add your favourite masala chai, juices or herbal concoctions with ginger to the list to give you that boost of flavour and strength.

2. Consume Seasonal Fruits

Monsoon brings a bounty of seasonal fruits that may do wonders for your skin due to their high antioxidant content. Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals. Excessive free radical activity dulls and wrinkles your skin. Litchis, pears, jamun, and peaches are some vitamin C-rich fruits to include in your monsoon diet.

(Also Read: Home Remedies For Skin Care In Monsoon)

Fruits are loaded with fibre and essential nutrients

Photo Credit: iStock



3. Avoid eating greasy street food

We understand how difficult it is to control your cravings in this cold weather, but eating pakodas and samosas every day may cause your skin to sag and lose its sheen. During the monsoon, you should ideally monitor your street food intake because food sitting outside is more likely to become contaminated.

4. Cook your greens properly

Leafy vegetables are a hub for promoting the breeding of microbes and germs during the monsoon season. However, you don't need to eliminate them altogether as they are a powerhouse of vitamins and minerals. Wash and cook them properly to ensure that the bacteria is dead.





(Also Read: 5 Essential Skin Care Tips For Men)

5. Have a Good Supply of Healthy Seeds

Do not throw away the seeds because they contain a wealth of nutrients. Sunflower and pumpkin seeds are high in vitamin E, which may help your skin look younger, tauter, and more radiant.





When aligning yourself with these practices, you will see a lot of difference in your skin and your body.





About The Author: Dr. Noopur Jain is a dermatologist based out of Delhi NCR.

