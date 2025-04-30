No matter which area you stay in, there is a good chance you have a street food corner just around the bend, right? Delhi brings together so many cultures, and you can see it all play out in its street food. From rich Mughlai favourites to Tibetan snacks, from South Indian classics to big Punjabi flavours - Delhi's street food markets offer everything you could want. Whether you have grown up in Delhi, just shifted here for work, or are simply visiting, these spots need to be on your list.

Here Are 10 Street Food Markets Every Foodie Must Visit In Delhi:

1. Chandni Chowk

You cannot talk about Delhi street food and not mention Chandni Chowk. From deep-fried parathas and creamy lassi to that rich rabri-jalebi plate and the cloud-like Daulat ki Chaat, this market is food heaven. The vibe changes with the season - both summer and winter have their own charm. It is best to go on a weekday to avoid the huge crowd.

2. Amar Colony

Amar Colony Market is always buzzing, especially with college students and regulars. Hunger Strike is the crowd-puller, known for its spicy tandoori momos. You will also find tasty rolls at Tunday Kababi, loads of gol gappa stalls, mocktail counters, and thick shakes served in quirky cups.

3. Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid Market is a must-visit if non-vegetarian food is your thing. If it is summer, definitely try the chilled Mohabbat Ka Sharbat. Dig into smoky kebabs, flavour-packed biryani, and rich Shahi Tukda that tastes just right after a spicy meal.

4. Connaught Place

Connaught Place has both high-end restaurants and solid street food. Try the mini samosas at Yogesh Mini Samosa stall, or walk over to Darshini Cafe for a dosa that hits the spot. And if you are heading towards Janpath, stop at Depaul's - their cold coffee is legendary and even Shah Rukh Khan swears by it.

5. Lajpat Nagar

Yes, Lajpat Nagar is great for shopping, but the food scene here is equally strong. Ram Laddoo Food Corner is known for its crunchy ram laddoos served with green chutney and grated radish. Then there is Golden Fiesta, famous for those colourful jar ice creams that feel like childhood in a cup.

6. Majnu Ka Tila

Majnu Ka Tila is where Tibetan and Korean snacks come together. Start with laphing and spicy Wai Wai, then try the cheesy Korean corndogs that are crunchy and hot. Do sip on bubble tea while walking around - they come in flavours you did not even know you liked.

7. Sarojini Nagar

You know Sarojini Nagar for shopping steals, but the food is pretty solid too. The stalls are quick and cheap, and the food is actually quite good. Try the Amritsari kulche from Kulcha King - they melt in the mouth. Amar Jyoti Restaurant serves tandoori chicken momos that regulars keep going back for.

8. Yashwant Place

This is called Delhi's Momo Market for a reason. The place is full of momo shops with all kinds of fillings and spicy chutneys. You can also dig into chilli chicken, garlic noodles, and that greasy Indo-Chinese fried rice you always crave. With plastic chairs, loud music, and fast service - this one is a hit with students and office workers.

9. CR Park

If Bengali food is what you are after, CR Park is the place to be. You will find fish cutlets, chicken rolls, puchka, rosogulla and sandesh that remind you of Kolkata. And yes, there are momo stalls here too, with chutneys that actually make a difference.

10. Karol Bagh

Karol Bagh is more than a shopping hub - it is street food central. Roshan Di Kulfi is famous for chole bhature and creamy kulfi faluda. Do not miss Sindhi Corner either, where the heart-shaped tikkis are a solid favourite. You will also see golgappa carts, chole kulche counters, moonglets, pasta stalls, and mini appams all in one stretch.





Share this list with your foodie group and start planning your weekend eating trail right now.