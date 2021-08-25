During monsoon, we tend to lay back and relax. We prefer to enjoy snacks and pakoras and sip a cup of tea while enjoying the torrential rainfall from our balcony or windows. It's a wonderful sight. But frequent changes in weather during the season also lead to several health issues. Besides being a breeding ground for viral and fungal diseases, the season also leads to health issues that we often ignore — like indigestion, bloating, and acidity. To avoid such complications, it is necessary we pay attention to our metabolism. As a result, it is absolutely important that we eat the right food to maintain a healthy metabolism rate.





We need the energy produced by metabolism to do everything — from moving to thinking to growing. So, here is a list of food items that you should prefer to maintain a healthy metabolism rate.

1) Lentils and Whole Grains :

Increase lentils and add whole grains in your daily food intake. Rich in proteins and a great source of carbohydrates and fibre, they help in digestion and boost the energy-burning capacity of the body. Click here to find out about 5 dals that you can add to your daily diet.

2) Eggs :

Rich in proteins, eggs are easily available in most kitchens. If you don't like them fried, boil them. They're an excellent source of healthy fat and stave off hunger for long hours. They're also a good source of Vitamin B, which boosts metabolism. Click here for 11 great egg recipes with step-by-step instructions and simple ingredients.

3) Beans (kidney beans or rajma, black beans, soybean etc) :

Beans are full of amino acids, the building blocks of protein, and can help preserve muscle mass and thus burn more calories even when your body is at rest. Here's how you can cook a simple rajma, rustle up soybean in 10 different ways or spruce up your regular meals with 6 best black bean recipes.

4) Chilli pepper :

Some studies say spicy foods help speed up metabolism. Chili peppers contain capsaicin, which helps with metabolism and may lead to weight loss as a result. Read more about chilli pepper here.

5) Avocado :

Avocado contains high amounts of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats, which make you feel satiated for long hours. Adding even half an avocado at lunch may help overweight people feel more satisfied and reduce their desire to eat sooner. It is also an anti-inflammatory food. Click here for the 10 best avocado recipes.





6) Coffee :

You can have coffee on your balcony while enjoying the rain. The caffeine in coffee helps increase the metabolic rate. Caffeine can help the body burn fat for energy. For an instant energy boost, check out these 8 coffee recipes.

7) Ginger :

It's a staple ingredient for most dishes cooked in India. Health experts say dissolving 2 grams of ginger powder in hot water and drinking it with a meal may help you burn up to 43 more calories than drinking hot water alone. Find out the 9 incredible benefits of ginger here.