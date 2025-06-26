The monsoon influences our moods and meal choices in subtle but powerful ways. As the rain pours down, many of us find ourselves replacing the cooling treats of summer with something warmer, richer and far more comforting. We might avoid street food due to hygiene concerns, but still crave its punchy flavours. And on days when the rain makes us want to skip cooking altogether, ordering in becomes the best plan. If you are wondering what to eat for lunch today, here are ten Indian comfort foods perfect for rainy afternoons. All of them are available on most food delivery apps.

Here Are 10 Popular Indian Comfort Food Options For Rainy Day Lunches:

1. Masala Dosa

South Indian dishes are known across the country for their familiar and soothing taste. On a busy, grey monsoon day, a plate of masala dosa can uplift your spirits. The crisp texture of the dosa contrasts beautifully with the soft, spiced aloo filling, creating a meal that is both comforting and satisfying.

2. Chicken Kathi Roll

When the rain is relentless and time is tight, handheld meals are your best friend. Chicken kathi rolls are easy to eat at your desk, in your car or between meetings. Tucked inside a flaky paratha, the juicy chicken filling packs plenty of flavour. Ideal for lunch on hectic days when you still want something indulgent.

3. Chole Bhature

Craving something hearty and unapologetically rich? Chole Bhature fits the bill. The fluffy bhature with the spicy, tangy chickpea curry is a monsoon hit for a reason. This is not for those on a strict meal plan, but for those who want to enjoy their lunch with zero regrets.

4. Butter Chicken With Naan

Butter chicken and naan are the classic combination that needs no introduction. The creamy, spiced gravy paired with soft, buttery bread is comfort food at its finest. If you are sharing with colleagues or family, this dish is a crowd-pleaser. While ordering it online, remember to get extra naans and rotis - one is rarely enough.

5. Seekh Kebabs

Want something flavourful but not deep-fried? Seekh kebabs are a great choice. Typically cooked in a tandoor, they offer smoky flavour without the oil overload. Pair with naan or roti for a complete lunch. Many restaurants also serve them with mint chutney, which you can use to make your kebab roll on the side.

6. Paneer Tikka

Paneer tikka is another tandoori favourite that can double as a main course. All you need to do is add a kulcha, roti or naan to your order. Juicy and rich in protein, it is one of the best vegetarian options for a filling and satisfying lunch, especially when you are working from home or just in the mood to lounge.

7. Misal Pav

If you are looking for a fiery and flavourful dish this monsoon, Misal Pav is your answer. This spicy Maharashtrian staple offers crunchy textures, tangy bites and bold heat all in one plate. It is difficult to replicate its layers of flavour at home, so ordering in is often the smarter (and tastier) choice.





8. Mutton Biryani

Monsoon lunch ideas: Biryani is a beloved lunch choice. Photo Credit: iStock

Biryani transcends seasons - it is always appropriate. Whether you are a fan of the Hyderabadi-style, the famous Kolkata version or other types, any plate of biryani can be deeply satisfying. If you are feeling indecisive, go for Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani. Fragrant rice, slow-cooked meat, warm spices - what is not to love?

9. Samosa Chaat

Who says chaat is only for snacking? Samosa chaat is filling enough to be a proper meal. Rainy days often come with cravings, and there is something about monsoon weather that calls for street-style treats. If you are in the mood for tangy, spicy, crunchy goodness, this one should be at the top of your list.

10. Dal Khichdi

If your stomach is feeling delicate or you simply want a light, balanced lunch, dal khichdi always delivers. It is also a smart choice during the monsoon, when the risk of infections is higher. Add some papad, pickle, or a simple side sabzi, and you have a complete and comforting thali-style meal.





What is your go-to comfort food during the monsoon season? Share with us in the comments below.





