





Goa's beaches have always been more than just stretches of sand—they're cultural melting pots where music, food, and freedom converge. Among these shores, Café Lilliput stands as a timeless icon of Anjuna's vibrant spirit. Born in the 80s, when backpackers and musicians shaped Goa's bohemian vibe, Lilliput began as a simple beach shack offering effortless meals by the waves. Today, it has evolved into a full-fledged dining and nightlife destination without losing its barefoot charm. From sunrise breakfasts to high-energy evenings, and from Goan classics to global favourites, Lilliput continues to celebrate the essence of coastal living. Here's an inside look at its journey, philosophy, and the flavours that make it a must-visit on Goa's culinary map.





1. What was the original inspiration behind Café Lilliput and how has its identity evolved over the years?

Café Lilliput was born out of the free-spirited beach culture that defined Anjuna in the 80s. Back then, travellers, musicians, and backpackers from around the world created a community that valued simplicity, music, and open-air living. Our inspiration was to build a space that felt natural on the beach—relaxed, welcoming, and bound to the ocean. Over the years, the café has grown into a full-fledged restaurant and nightlife destination, but that original DNA hasn't changed. We still stay true to the casual, barefoot energy of Anjuna while offering a much larger menu, better infrastructure, and an evolved dining experience.

2. How would you describe the philosophy or core emotion you want guests to feel when they visit Lilliput?

I want guests to feel a sense of freedom the moment they step in. Whether they're sitting down for a Veg Burger, a Seafood Salad, or simply sipping a fresh Orange Juice by the waves, the idea is that Lilliput should feel effortless. It's a place where time slows down, conversations flow, and the ocean becomes part of your meal. The emotion is warmth—like returning to a familiar spot that never tries too hard and always makes you feel at home.

3. What goes into creating the signature beachfront ambience that Lilliput is known for?

Our ambience is built around letting the beach speak for itself. We keep the structure open, with wooden interiors, natural textures, and sunset-facing seating. The sound of the waves is always present, whether someone is enjoying a plate of Beer Batter Prawns or a simple Cream of Tomato Soup. Lighting is soft, the breeze is uninterrupted, and we avoid anything that feels artificial. Over time, this has become our signature beachside charm.

4. How do you balance the relaxed daytime vibe with the more energetic and musical evenings at the café?

Daytime is slow and easy—guests come for breakfasts, fresh juices, Garlic Bread with Cheese, or light meals like Tuna Fish Salad or Bruschetta. The music stays mellow. As the sun sets, the energy naturally rises. People settle in with pizzas, sizzlers, and seafood platters, and the music transitions into our well-known high-energy nights. We don't force the shift—the atmosphere, crowd, and beach work together to create that transformation.

5. What influences have shaped your menu, which blends Indian, Continental, Asian and global flavours?

Our menu reflects 40 years of listening to different kinds of travellers. Goan dishes like Prawn Curry, Fish Curry, Cafreal, and Masala or Rawa Fry have stayed because they're part of our roots. Continental staples like the Margherita Pizza, Chicken Pepperoni Pizza, Risottos, Lasagne, and our Mix Seafood Sizzler came from global influences. Asian favourites like Chicken Manchurian and Veg Hakka Noodles were added as more domestic travellers began visiting. Everything on the menu is a response to what generations of guests have enjoyed by the beach.

6. Which signature dishes and drinks best represent the spirit of Café Lilliput?

Our signature dishes have always been seafood-forward. The Beer Batter Prawns, Prawn Tempura Butter Garlic, Beer Batter Calamari, Lilliput Seafood Sandwich, and the Seafood Platter truly represent our coastal identity. Among pizzas, the Lilliput Pizza and Prawn Pizza are crowd favourites. For mains, our Goan Curry, Mix Seafood Curry, and Chicken Tikka Masala are classics. Drinks-wise, people love our Cold Coffee, Pineapple Juice, Watermelon Juice, and fresh Lemon Juice—perfect for tropical weather.

7. Do you incorporate local Goan ingredients or regional elements in your food and beverage offerings?

Absolutely. Our seafood—from prawns to fish to squid—is sourced locally every day. The Goan curries use regional spices, traditional vinegar, kokum, and coconut-based preparations. Dishes like Cafreal, Masala Fry, Goan Curry, and the Mix Seafood Curry are made the way Goans expect them. Even something simple like our Fish of the Day Rawa Fry is rooted entirely in Goan flavours and local sourcing.

8. What unique challenges come with running a café right on the beach, and how do you navigate them?

Salt and humidity are our biggest challenges. They affect everything from kitchen equipment to wooden structures. We constantly maintain, repair, and update our space. Weather changes, especially during monsoon, force us to rebuild parts of the café every year. Even ingredients need careful handling because of the heat. After 40 years, we've learned to work with nature, remain flexible, and keep service smooth regardless of the conditions.

9. What are the biggest learnings from operating in Anjuna's fast-evolving food and nightlife scene?

The biggest learning is consistency. Fads change quickly—but dishes like our Prawn Biryani, Chicken Sizzler, Paneer Tikka, or even basic French Fries stay timeless. Also, hospitality must remain personal. New places may be trendier, but guests return to Lilliput because they know they'll find the same warmth, the same sunset point, and the same dependable experience. Authenticity always outlasts novelty.





10. What is your vision for the future of Café Lilliput in terms of growth or new experiences?

Our vision is to keep elevating what people already love. We're exploring more curated music nights, enhanced coastal menus, and even larger seafood experiences like the Super Giant Seafood Platter. We want to refine our space, improve comfort, and continue being a place where travellers create lifelong memories.

11. What has been the most fulfilling part of building and running Café Lilliput?

The most fulfilling part is seeing generations return to the same tables. People who first visited us for a simple Veg Fried Rice or a Prawn Pizza now come with their children. Many say Lilliput is their “Goa home,” and that feeling—of being part of someone's holiday, story, or ritual—is something I value more than anything else.